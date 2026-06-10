TikTok creator Scope2dTee cleared the air after a viral video led many to believe he received money from alleged bandits

The content creator stated that the emotional clip was designed as a warning and not a real-life confession

His explanation has reopened conversations about social media giveaways and the dangers of misinformation online

A TikTok content creator identified as Scope2dTee has addressed the controversy surrounding his recent viral video.

The video showed the TikToker emotionally narrating how he allegedly fell into what he described as a "bandits' trap" after participating in an online giveaway.

In the now-viral clip, he claimed to have received N100,000 from individuals he described as bandits before receiving an email demanding a staggering N100 million in return.

Scope2dTee claims to have received N100k from bandits before receiving an email demanding a staggering N100 million in return. Photos: Scope2dTee.

Source: Instagram

The story quickly gained attention, with many Nigerians expressing disbelief and concern over the bizarre claim.

In the original video, Scope2dTee appeared distressed as he recounted his supposed experience.

According to him, the trouble started shortly after he accepted the giveaway money.

“I collected N100,000 during a giveaway some bandits on TikTok did. After I got the money, I immediately received an email where the bandits were requesting me to pay N100 million,” he said in the clip.

The statement generated widespread reactions online, with some users criticizing him for allegedly accepting money from suspicious sources.

However, the TikToker has now revealed that the story was never about him.

In a follow-up post, Scope2dTee explained that the video was created purely for awareness purposes and was inspired by another clip he watched online.

According to him, he came across a video on June 7 discussing reports of people allegedly receiving money from criminal elements during online giveaways.

The issue, he said, prompted him to create content aimed at educating viewers about the potential dangers involved.

“The video was meant to pass a message; it didn’t happen to me,” he explained.

He added that his goal was to encourage parents to talk to their children about accepting money from unknown sources online.

Scope2dTee insisted that every action comes with consequences and that his dramatic presentation was designed to make the message memorable.

According to him, social media users, especially young people, should exercise caution when participating in giveaways from questionable accounts.

Watch the initial video here:

Watch his clarification video here:

Reactions trail TikToker's video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@Itz prince stated:

"Yes I swear to almighty God i entered their live video yesterday"

@oluwafunmilayo noted:

"I'm angry with you before but now I'm no longer angry God bless you sir"

@Mrlarde30 wrote:

"We should treat people like this badly, you should be wicked and heartless to folks like this. No morals, no sympathy, it's beyond poverty, this guy should suffer for a very long time due to this"

Bandits kill 17, including 7 Sallah visitors

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that armed bandits riding on about 150 motorcycles stormed the Dangulbi community in Sokoto state, killing 17 people, including seven Sallah visitors.

The attackers looted shops, abducted residents, and forced villagers to flee into nearby forests, leaving the community in fear and mourning.

Locals have appealed to the federal and state governments for urgent intervention, warning that continued insecurity threatens farming and daily life.

Source: Legit.ng