Senate President Godswill Akpabio has demanded for the prosecution of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan

Akpabio petitioned the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, over Akpoti-Uduaghan's alleged assassination plot

The former Akwa Ibom governor said law enforcement agencies should treat Akpoti-Uduaghan's with the urgency it deserves

FCT, Abuja - Senate President Godswill Akpabio has petitioned the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, over an assassination allegation made against him by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Legit.ng recalls that Akpoti-Uduaghan accused Akpabio of instructing former Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello, to assassinate her.

Natasha, the suspended senator representing Kogi Central, made the allegation on Tuesday, April 1, while addressing her supporters in Ihima, Okehi local government area (LGA).

Akpoti-Uduaghan claimed that the recall effort was orchestrated by Akpabio in collaboration with influential figures in the All Progressives Congress (APC) Akpabio seeks an investigation into an alleged assassination plot in a letter dated April 3, 2025.

As reported by The Punch, Akpabio called for the prosecution of Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan for criminal defamation.

Akpabio also sent a copy of the petition to the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, SAN.

He labelled the Kogi Central senator’s allegation as politically motivated

“I write to formally bring to your attention and seek immediate investigation and prosecution of a criminally defamatory and malicious statement made against me by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, a suspended member of the Nigerian Senate on the 1st of April, 2025 and which was widely publicised on radio stations, televisions and newspapers, including the social media.”

Akpabio accused Natasha of attempting to manipulate public sentiment and malign his person and office.

“Her motive was clear, which was to incite the public, manipulate sentiments, and malign my person and office in the eyes of the Nigerian people and the international community.

“The severity of this false allegation, and the fact that it has gained public traction, makes it necessary that law enforcement agencies treat it with the urgency it deserves.”

4 major allegations Natasha made against Akpabio

Legit.ng earlier reported that Akpoti Uduaghan, who is serving a six-month suspension from the Senate, made fresh allegations against Akpabio.

The earlier allegation Natasha made against Akpabio was sexual harassment, when she maintained that her dilemma in the Senate started when she refused his sexual advances.

Natasha was suspended from the Senate over failure to adhere to the Senate standing order when she confronted Akpabio during plenary over the sitting arrangement.

"Your days are numbered in politics", Natasha tells Akpabio

Legit.ng also reported that Akpoti Uduaghan thanked the INEC, as the electoral commission rejected her recall over a lack of constitutional compliance.

Natasha, who is currently under a six-month suspension over a lack of adherence to rules, warned Senator Akpabio and Bello.

The embattled lawmaker recently accused the Senate President, Akpabio, of sexual harassment and vowed that his and Bello's days in politics were numbered.

