Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has accused Senate President Godswill Akpabio of instructing former Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello, to assassinate her

Natasha, the suspended senator representing Kogi Central, made the allegation on Tuesday, April 1, while addressing her supporters in Ihima, Okehi local government area (LGA) of the northcentral state

Akpoti-Uduaghan claimed that the recall effort was orchestrated by Akpabio in collaboration with influential figures in the All Progressives Congress (APC)

Lokoja, Kogi state - Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, the suspended senator representing Kogi Central, has alleged that Senate President Godswill Akpabio and former governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello, plotted to kill her.

Legit.ng reports that the embattled lawmaker made the allegation while addressing her supporters, who gave her a rousing welcome during her homecoming on Tuesday, April 1.

She said although the plot was not made public, the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has since been notified.

According to her, Akpabio initiated her recall process after allegedly promising the former governor funds.

She said:

“Let me say this now. On the 14th of March at 10:30 p.m.—mind you, two days before that, on the 12th—Akpabio spoke to Governor Ododo to recall me. But he told him it would be impossible because the masses are with her, the people are with her. But Akpabio was not satisfied.

“He then called for Yahaya Bello. And it was actually Senator Asuquo (Asuquo Ekpenyong, Cross River South) from Cross River who drove Yahaya Bello from Hilton Hotel. I was informed of everything. And when I got to know—hold on. The meeting was in two parts. He told him to commence my recall and that he was going to fund it. Of course, money changed hands that night."

She added:

“The second thing he told him was that he should try and kill me. I didn’t make this public, but I wrote to the IG of Police. And Akpabio told Yahaya Bello—I am standing on what I’ve said. He told him that he should make sure that killing me does not happen in Abuja, that it should be done here so it will seem as if it’s the people that killed me here. I didn’t make that public, but we did notify the security agencies of that.”

Messrs Bello and Akpabio are yet to react to Natasha's allegation as of the time of the report.

The video of Natasha's allegation can be watched below:

'Hold Akpabio, Bello, responsible' - Natasha

In the same vein, purportedly via a post on her official Facebook page, Natasha had raised the alarm over an alleged attack plot.

In a report, The Punch quoted Natasha as saying:

“My dear people of Kogi Central, I look forward to our peaceful Sallah celebrations today. However, should we be met with or infiltrated by violence, Nigerians should hold Gov Òdodo, Yahaya Bello and SP Godswill Akpabio wholly responsible.”

Natasha Akpoti strongly defends Kogi trip

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan declared that she is her father's daughter and “not afraid of anyone”.

Despite the ban on political rallies and restrictions on convoys, a massive crowd of supporters thronged Ihima, Okehi local government area (LGA) of Kogi state on Tuesday, April 1, to welcome home Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan.

The suspended federal lawmaker insisted that she did not break any law.

