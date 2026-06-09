A Nigerian man cried out bitterly on social media over the painful death of a young lady who makes ice cream

In a video posted via his TikTok account, he shared his experience with the lady's brand before her death was announced

The video sparked emotional reactions on TikTok as social media users responded to the unfortunate news

A Nigerian man shared a deeply emotional account on social media following the death of a young lady who ran an ice cream business.

He recalled how he had encountered her brand shortly before news of her passing became public, and his video stirred strong reactions among viewers on TikTok.

Man in tears as kind ice cream vendor dies. Photo credit: @drewbaby/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man mourns death of ice cream vendor

The account was posted via his official account identified as @drewbaby.

He explained that he had been staying in an apartment on the mainland, in the Ikotun area, at a late hour while with a friend.

A strong craving for ice cream led him to search online for outlets that might still be open. A particular brand was recommended to him, and he located its Instagram page.

From the contact details in the bio he messaged the business through WhatsApp and placed an order despite the late time.

He did not expect a response at that hour, yet the staff replied promptly. He noted that he placed his order and changed it after a receipt had already been issued.

The staff remained patient throughout the process. Concerned about security and doubtful that delivery would reach the mainland so late, he hired a dispatch rider through an app and had the rider collect the order on his behalf.

He said the rider took a long time to reach the vendor, but was still received warmly when he arrived.

The ice cream was delivered to the apartment about half an hour later.

He described it as the best he had ever tasted. The packaging impressed him because each cup was sealed in nylon and a large block of ice was placed on top before the entire package was wrapped, a method he had not seen before.

Man cries bitterly after a kind ice cream vendor lost her life. Photo credit: @drewbaby/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

He felt this showed care, especially since the business believed the customer was on the island.

The following morning he opened Instagram and was shown a recent post from the same page.

It announced that the owner had died. He said the news affected him greatly because he did not know her personally, yet her approach to customer service stood out in an environment where such care was rare.

He reflected on how the staff who attended to him reflected the owner’s values, remaining courteous even when he was indecisive late at night.

When he checked the comments under the announcement, he observed that many people described her as calm and kind.

The young man described the news of her death as deeply painful, particularly because she represented a standard of service that he felt was missing among many vendors at the time.

He conveyed a great sense of loss over the departure of someone who had demonstrated professionalism and respect toward customers, qualities he believed were becoming scarce.

He also urged people to continue supporting the late vendor's business despite her absence, as a way to honour her memory and to acknowledge the care she had instilled in her staff.

Reactions as man mourns ice cream vendor

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@Chef Ayomitideeeeeee said:

"Debascreamery is one of the few popular people I see and automatically feel like I’ve known them since, I saw the news of her demise this morning and I just froze, I don’t want to believe this happened."

@VALENTINE said:

"Me i don't care what or where I'm buying it if your customer service is poor even if you've packaged my goods I'll genuinely just leave."

@djbobby_hyper said:

"Went through her comment on IG, this person is indeed a great and loving person, I pray her soul rest in peace."

@The Real Little Shakara added:

"I’m so happy someone is coming out to speak on the intentionality behind that business. Even the store, everything was perfect."

See the post below:

Lady mourns death of content creator

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady who attended the burial of popular content creator Monique Pearls shared her experience online.

In a now-viral video posted on TikTok, the lady lamented seeing the body of the late content creator being buried underground.

Source: Legit.ng