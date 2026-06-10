England manager Thomas Tuchel has provided a timely update on the fitness of Bukayo Saka ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Arsenal winger was absent from the Three Lions' victory over New Zealand, casting doubt over his availability for England's final warm-up match against Costa Rica.

Some fans have questioned Tuchel's selection decisions, arguing that fit players such as Cole Palmer and Phil Foden should not be overlooked

England coach Thomas Tuchel has given a fresh update on the injury status of Bukayo Saka ahead of their final World Cup friendly against Costa Rica later today.

The Arsenal star missed out in the Three Lions' 1-0 win against New Zealand, with Harry Kane scoring a lone goal in the additional time of the first half.

The 25-year-old withdrew from England's March camp through injury and subsequently missed six consecutive matches for Arsenal before returning in time for the Champions League semi-final first leg against Atletico Madrid.

England's Bukayo Saka during a training session at Palm Beach Gardens in Florida. Photo by: Bradley Collyer/PA Images

Source: Getty Images

Saka was instrumental in Arsenal's journey to winning the Premier League after 22 years and in Mikel Arteta's sixth year.

The Arsenal winger reported up late for England’s training camp with his Arsenal teammates Declan Rice, Noni Madueke and Eberechi Eze, who were also given extra time off after the Champions League final.

Tuchel addresses Saka's injury worries

England manager Thomas Tuchel has revealed that Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka is not yet 100 per cent fit ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

According to The Mirror, the German coach said England's medical team is working around the clock to ensure the player is ready for the tournament following his demanding 2025/26 season.

Tuchel also provided updates on the fitness of Eberechi Eze, Declan Rice and Noni Madueke as the Three Lions continue their preparations for the Mundial. Tuchel said:

“Declan is on 100 per cent and Bukayo is still getting there, playing through discomfort at the end of the season, but obviously managing it and playing at a high level, but still not on his 100 per cent.

“He is the one we are building and taking care of in training, but Declan is 100 per cent, Ebs is 100 per cent, Noni is 100 per cent.

“Bukayo is just not there yet. Some things are missing, consecutive training. They took very good care of him and were very aware of it at Arsenal, and we will do a little bit the same," per BBC.

England Coach Thomas Tuchel gives injury update on Arsenal star Bukayo Saka ahead of 2026 World Cup. Photo by: Eddie Keogh - The FA/The FA.

Source: Getty Images

Fans react to Saka's injury status

@iamossy_ said:

"Lol Tuchel picked an Injured Bukayo Saka over a heath and fit Palmer and Foden. He's invariably saying that a one-legged Saka is more valuable than Foden and Palmer."

@offbeatKe wrote:

"A quarter fit Bukayo is better than fully fit combined Palmer and Foden.

"My Starboy."

@d_p_m_d added:

"If he isn’t 100% fit call up Palmer or Foden then."

Harry Maguire reacts to England snub

Legit.ng previously reported that Harry Maguire reacted to his exclusion from England’s 26-man squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Manchester United defender claimed that he was shocked at Thomas Tuchel’s decision as he had been confident he would be included.

Source: Legit.ng