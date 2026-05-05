Dubai’s public holidays in 2026 will be shaped by the Islamic calendar, with Eid Al Fitr and Eid Al Adha providing extended breaks for residents

Eid Al Etihad, the UAE National Day, will also bring official days off in December, following the Gregorian calendar

Together, these holidays guarantee at least 12 days of rest, offering opportunities for family gatherings, cultural celebrations and long weekends

Dubai’s public holidays are shaped by Islamic traditions, with Eid celebrations forming the majority of official days off. Alongside these, the UAE also observes its National Day, known as Eid Al Etihad.

Eid Al Fitr marks the end of Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar. The festival begins on the first day of Shawwal and is often referred to as the “feast of breaking the fast”.

Dubai celebrates Eid Al Fitr with a four‑day public holiday in March 2026. Photo credit: Khairel Anuar/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

In 2026, Eid Al Fitr began on Thursday March 19 and created a four-day weekend lasting until Sunday March 22.

Eid Al Adha 2026

Eid Al Adha is another major Muslim festival, marking the end of the pilgrimage to Mecca. The holiday starts with Arafat Day on Dhu Al Hijjah 9 and continues through Dhu Al Hijjah 10, 11 and 12.

According to TimeOutDubai, predictions suggest that in 2026, Eid Al Adha will begin on Tuesday May 26 with Arafat Day, followed by Wednesday May 27, Thursday May 28 and Friday May 29. With the weekend included, this will result in a six-day-long break.

Eid Al Etihad (UAE National Day)

Eid Al Etihad celebrates the formation of the United Arab Emirates. Unlike the Eid festivals, this holiday follows the Gregorian calendar.

In 2026, the official dates are Wednesday December 2 and Thursday December 3. While there is speculation about an additional day off on Friday December 4, it is more likely that the public sector will work remotely on that day, while the private sector resumes office work.

UAE public holiday law

The UAE public holiday law guarantees a minimum of 12 official days off each year. While some holidays can be shifted to create long weekends, Eid Al Fitr and Eid Al Adha are exceptions. Their dates are determined by the Islamic Hijri calendar and cannot be moved.

This makes planning around Eid holidays more complex, as the exact dates depend on moon sightings, though they can be predicted in advance.

Dubai’s holiday calendar in 2026 offers residents and visitors extended breaks during Eid Al Fitr in March, Eid Al Adha in May, and Eid Al Etihad in December. These holidays provide opportunities for family gatherings, cultural celebrations, and rest throughout the year.

Eid Al Etihad marks UAE National Day with official holidays on December 2 and 3. Photo credit: Sarayut Thaneerat/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

UAE air defences intercept Iranian missiles

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has confirmed that its air defence systems are actively intercepting missile and drone attacks launched from Iran.

The Ministry of Defense announced late on May 5 afternoon that it was targeting ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones across the country.

In Fujairah, officials reported that an Iranian drone strike caused a fire at an oil facility. The Fujairah Media Office stated: “Civil defence teams were deployed immediately to contain the blaze.” There were no immediate reports of casualties following the incident.

Source: Legit.ng