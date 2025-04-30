PDP chieftain and Atiku Abubakar's ally, Dele Momodu, has said only a northern candidate can give President Bola Ahmed Tinubu a run for his money in the 2027 election

Speaking in an interview on Wednesday, April 30, Momodu dismissed talks of a north-south divide in the PDP, saying the party has always respected regional balance

FCT, Abuja - Dele Momodu, a prominent ally of presidential hopeful Atiku Abubakar, said on Wednesday, April 30, that only a northern candidate can unseat President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 election.

Momodu spoke in an interview on Arise News, monitored by Legit.ng.

The media entrepreneur argued that no southern politician can defeat Tinubu, who is widely expected to seek a second term.

The Ovation Magazine publisher said:

“I have a theory. And the theory is simple. That Tinubu can only be countered this time by a northerner. Any southerner telling you, ‘I want to contest against Tinubu’, is going to waste his time.”

A clip of Momodu's interview can be viewed below:

2027 election: 'North angry with Tinubu' - Momodu

Furthermore, Momodu, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), also spoke on the alleged growing dissatisfaction in the north over Tinubu’s style of governance and appointments, claiming that the region feels alienated from his administration.

His words:

“Most of them (Tinubu’s appointees) are cronies who have crept into our politics. The north is naturally aggrieved. They thought they supported you, but the moment Muhammadu Buhari left, they started attacking him.

“When I look at the configuration of Tinubu’s cabinet today… people say he’s appointing Yoruba people because he’s a Yoruba man. But it’s not even about Yoruba, it’s about his own personal cronies."

Atiku's inclination towards south-east

Revisiting some political developments during the 2023 election, Momodu provided insight into Atiku’s position on power rotation and the choice of the PDP's candidate in the 2023 election.

The southwest politician disclosed that Atiku had advocated for the southeast geopolitical zone to produce the party's presidential candidate, but he ultimately found the process of selection difficult due to internal party politics.

Momodu said:

"Atiku wanted the party to cede power to the Southeast, believing that it would make sense for the party to honour a rotation. However, he was not in support of simply rotating power between a few zones."

Momodu explained that Atiku’s stance was rooted in the belief that a genuine power shift would benefit the party and the country, particularly by giving the southeast a fair opportunity. However, this vision for the region’s representation in the 2023 race was thwarted due to the actions of other party leaders.

2027 election: 'Atiku to resign from PDP, - Okowa

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Delta state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, said former Vice-President Atiku will soon leave the PDP.

Okowa said he discussed the planned coalition with Atiku, adding that the Adamawa-born politician is on his way out of the PDP.

