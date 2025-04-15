The publisher of Ovation Magazine, Dele Momodu, has sent a message to all eyeing the 2027 presidency

FCT, Abuja - The publisher of Ovation Magazine, Dele Momodu, said anyone eyeing the 2027 presidency must be battle-ready against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the FCT minister, Nyesom Wike.

Momodu said potential contenders will not find it easy challenging President Tinubu and Wike in 2027.

Dele Momodu says opposition leaders must be ready to confront President Bola Tinubu and Nyesom Wike

Source: Facebook

Momodu emphasized the formidable political strength of Tinubu, which is now magnified by Wike’s alliance with him.

As reported by Vanguard, Momodu stated this while speaking during an interview on Arise Television on Monday, April 14, 2025.

“Tinubu, who is already president, even when he was not president, we faced a lot of fire.”

“Now, when you have Tinubu and Wike on one side, then it means you have to be battle-ready; you have to assemble all your weapons and be ready for the battle ahead because 2027 is going to be like the World Cup, and you need your best players.”

The chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stressed the importance of unity and resistance in the face of power and intimidation.

Momodu, however, criticised opposition figures for expressing fear and not being bold and confront the ruling party.

“People must learn from history, and I’m a good student of political history. The only way Lagos State under Tinubu survived the blistering attack from Obasanjo’s government was because they were able to stand alone. A bully only respects a bully.

“But all of us are already behaving like chicken. People panic because of Tinubu— ‘Oh, they are going to use EFCC, they are going to arrest me."

