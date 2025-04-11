Prominent social media personality, Reno Omokri, has dropped a strong prediction, saying President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will not lose the presidency in the 2027 election

Omokri insisted that no coalition formed to unseat President Tinubu in 2027 will succeed if he decides to seek another term

The top supporter of President Tinubu advised opposition forces behind the mooted coalition not to waste their time as their efforts would end in vain

FCT, Abuja - Reno Omokri on Friday, April 11, asserted that "the coast is very clear" for President Bola Tinubu concerning the 2027 election.

In a post on his verified X (formerly Twitter) page, Omokri, a former social media aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, explained that, among others, opposition figure Buba Galadima's recent positive comments about Tinubu imply that no genuine obstacles are in sight for the current Nigerian president.

Omokri said:

"I marvel at people who say the opposition will unseat President Tinubu in 2027. Wake up and smell the coffee. You are engaging in wishful thinking rather than political arithmetic. Just look at the main movers in each major opposition party.

"I will start with the New Nigeria Peoples Party. Buba Galadima, a key mobiliser and leader of the party, was just on AIT, waxing lyrical about President Tinubu.

"He all but told Nigerians that the President is the next best thing after sliced bread, describing the President as very approachable, unlike his successor, and one who is loyal to his friends. And then he capped it up with an anecdote about the President personally helping out his family in a way that his predecessor never did."

2027 election: 'Opposition in disarray' - Omokri

Furthermore, the social media personality noted the lingering Labour Party (LP) crisis is a pitfall of the opposition, as according to him, the LP "is more or less dead." Presidential hopeful Peter Obi is a member of the LP.

In the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Omokri pointed out that Nyesom Wike, the minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), "a force to be reckoned with", publicly stated that energy will be channelled into President Tinubu's re-election.

Speaking further, the diaspora-based former presidential aide alluded to former Kaduna governor Nasir El-Rufai's recent switch to the opposition.

Playing down El-Rufai's mission to unseat President Tinubu, Omokri labelled the plot a "pipe dream".

He wrote:

"First of all, Nasir el-Rufai has never won any election without the backing of General Buhari. That is an indisputable fact, which he admitted in a moment of candour or perhaps suffering from a Freudian slip.

"And two weeks ago, General Muhammadu Buhari issued a public disclaimer against Mr. El-Rufai, affirming his loyalty to President Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

"Secondly, his position within the party is shaky, as those he met there, including the Kaduna state chapter of the SDP, have rejected him."

Omokri's reasons for predicting victory for Tinubu in the 2027 election:

Buba Galadima's comments about Tinubu, saying the president is his friend. Labour Party's protracted crisis. PDP's prolonged leadership tussle and Wike's political influence. Nasir El-Rufai's alleged political weakness.

Omokri's full post can be read below:

