Ahead of the 2027 presidential election, the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abia state chapter, has vowed to work strongly for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

The APC chieftains stated categorically that their determination to ensure Tinubu continues at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa come 2027 was uncompromising

Legit.ng reports that their decision to work together was reached at a reconciliation meeting held at the Abuja residence of Senator Orji Uzor Kalu on Thursday, April 10

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance.

Umuahia, Abia state - Major stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia on Friday, April 11, pledged to reclaim the state’s political structure.

As reported by The Nation, the political actors vowed to secure victory for President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general elections.

Abia APC stakeholders endorse Tinubu for 2027 election. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Vanguard also noted the Abia APC's stance.

This resolution was reached on Thursday night, April 10, in Abuja, as all factions of the party in the state came together under one umbrella at the residence of Uzor Orji Kalu, the senator representing Abia North.

Some of the prominent individuals in attendance include Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, the minister of state for labour and employment; Donatus Nwankpa; the APC national welfare secretary; and Obinna Oriaku, a one-time finance commissioner in Abia state.

Speaking to newsmen after the nearly four-hour meeting, Senator Kalu, a former governor of Abia state, disclosed that the gathering was in line with President Tinubu’s directive at the last national executive committee (NEC) meeting, which called for cohesion and unity within the party at all levels ahead of the 2027 election.

Kalu said:

“My goodwill message to the people of Abia is that we have a president that has done first term and will be going for second term. If he is doing second term, Abia needs to also align to the centre because we cannot afford to be speaking differently.

“The consensus of the south east over 2027 is that the zone will do very well in supporting President Tinubu and I challenge them to mark my words."

APC vows to win Abia state for Tinubu and the party's governorship candidate in the 2027 elections. Photo credit: Uchenna Esinna

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng reports that the quest for an early alignment and realignment of political forces ahead of 2027 has begun. At the moment, the opposition is anything but strong or united. The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is in disarray; same with the Labour Party (LP). Amid the crises, a coalition is being mooted.

