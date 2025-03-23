Prophet Ekong Ituen of the Christ Deliverance Ministries (CDM) has said former President Goodluck Jonathan should not be tempted to contest the 2027 presidential election

Prophet Ituen warned that Jonathan "will be messed up and embarrassed" if he decides to be a candidate in the 2027 Nigerian presidential election

Legit.ng reports that the cleric stated that Jonathan is a man of honour and peace and should remain so

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - The spiritual leader of Christ Deliverance Ministries (CDM), Lagos, Prophet Ekong Ituen, has said ex-President Goodluck Jonathan "should not be tempted to contest the 2027 presidential election".

In a prophecy shared on his known Facebook page, Ituen said Jonathan would suffer defeat in the poll if he decides to throw his hat into the ring.

Prophet Ekong Ituen advises Jonathan against joining the 2027 presidential race.

Source: Facebook

Prophet Ituen wrote:

"Former President Goodluck Jonathan, should not be tempted to contest 2027 presidential election because he will not win. He will be messed up and embarrassed. I urge him to maintain his honour."

Legit.ng reports that Jonathan served as the president of Nigeria from 2010 to 2015. He lost the 2015 presidential election to former military head of state General Muhammadu Buhari.

Previously, Jonathan served as the vice president of Nigeria from 2007 to 2010 under the administration of now-late Umaru Musa Yar'Adua; and in oil-rich Bayelsa state as governor from 2005 to 2007, and deputy governor from 1999 to 2005.

Prediction on Tinubu, others

Meanwhile, apart from Jonathan, Prophet Ituen shared projections about other political figures and platforms.

He said:

"It has been established as reflected in the spiritual realm that Senator Iyiola Omisore of Osun state will be a Governor in the future. Only death can stop him.

"President Bola Tinubu should urgently look into the welfare of those who worked tirelessly for his emergence as the President. In my revelation; I saw a revolt that may affect him adversely."

Prophet Ekong Ituen asked President Tinubu to prioritise his supporters' welfare. Photo credit: Prophet Ekong Ituen Ministries

Source: Facebook

Ituen concluded:

"Delta state chapter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) needs God's intervention to survive impending political onslaught awaiting them during the 2027 General election. However, if the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta state fields the person whom God has revealed to me as their Gubernatorial candidate, they will eventually win."

Read more on Goodluck Jonathan:

'Jonathan should not contest' - NGO

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a non-governmental organisation (NGO) advised Jonathan to refrain from running for president again in 2027 and maintain his status as an elder statesman.

The Platform for Youth and Women Development acknowledged Jonathan's contributions to democracy in Africa and globally since leaving office.

The group criticised those calling for Jonathan's candidacy, labelling them as hypocrites for previously working against his re-election in 2015.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng