Prophet Evangelist Onimim Princewill has prophesied that there would not be an automatic second tenure for anyone seeking elective office in Nigeria

Prophet Princewill asserted that the 2027 general election will disappoint many Nigerians and other people across the world

In prophecies seen by Legit.ng, the cleric commented on the political crisis in Rivers, and stated that despite the impeachment threat against Siminalayi Fubara, "something inexplicable" will surface and "make the governor not to be impeached"

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance in Nigeria.

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - A Nigerian cleric, Prophet Evangelist Onimim Princewill, has predicted that the 2027 election in Nigeria “will disappoint multitudes”.

According to the cleric, “there is no automatic second tenure for anybody in government”.

Sharing prophecies on his known Facebook page on Saturday, March 15, Evangelist Princewill highlighted eight prophecies, making predictions on issues like Rivers state politics and the anti-corruption efforts in Nigeria.

Evangelist Princewill’s message reads in full below:

THUNDER and FIRE PROPHECIES

(Saturday, 15 March, 2025)

1-Something strange and supernatural will happen, that shall REVISIT THE SUPREME COURT JUDGEMENT on Rivers state.

2-Something inexplicable will display and Make Governor Sim NOT TO BE IMPEACHED. There will be IMPEACHMENT MIRAGE!

3-Justice will invade Nigerian Senate, and remove some Senators.

4-There is no Automatic Second Tenure for anybody in Government; as 2027 election will disappoint multitudes!

5-The God of Justice will Visit Nigeria, and judge Corruption.

6-The Wind of Probe will blow some corruption ex-governors and ex-presidents. This will shake Nigeria.

7-Donald Trump will satellite and sanitize Maladministration and Misappropriation of Funds in Nigerian government.

8-Seven Billion Angels of Justice has entered Nigeria to judge Corrupt Politicians; so that Corrupt Officers will Run around to seek Refuge; BUT THEY CAN NEVER ESCAPE THIS EARTHQUAKE JUSTICE/JUDGEMENT.

Read more on the 2027 election:

2027 election: Primate Ayodele releases fresh prophecy

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Primate Elijah Ayodele, the spiritual leader of the Inri Evangelical Church, said the immediate past Nigerian leader, Muhammadu Buhari, would not support incumbent President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 election.

In a recent video seen by Legit.ng, Primate Ayodele said Tinubu’s fate as it concerns the 2027 presidency “is in the hands of God”.

The clip about Tinubu's fate in the coming Nigerian election was posted on the cleric’s official X (formerly Twitter) page.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng