FCT, Abuja - Former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar said Arsenal Football Club victory over real Madrid taught him that victory is assured when Nigerians unite.

Atiku said Arsenal’s victory showed the lesson of consolidating our strengths in coalition ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Legit.ng reports that Atiku is leading in the formation of a coalition to wrestle power from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027.

The former vice president writing via his X handle @atiku on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, said:

“Arsenal just taught us a lesson in consolidating our strengths in a coalition vehicle. Victory is assured when we stand united”

Nigerians react as Atiku speaks on coalition

@DanielRegha

"Victory is assured when we stand united".

In a country that's multi-religious, you, Atiku, didn't condemn religious intolerance over the death of Deborah. Let's not forget that."

@Nedumcity_

"Arsenal utilised the strength of its young players. The elderly watched and advised the younger players while the game was on. It’s time to leave the stage for the younger ones sir. Peter Obi is our Saka and we trust him wholeheartedly. You’re our Arteta and we trust you in that position. Coach us well well and become leader of the party."

@MrEnugu1

After the coalition, are still going to become a stumbling block knowing fully well that it is still the turn of the south to rule Nigeria

Why not support Obi and make Nigerian dreams reality.

@HiikyaaTor

But Arsenal are with plenty young players...Dear Sir, it is good the coalition work with young, energetic and dynamic personality of Peter Obi , while you give a statesman support from the background.

@CryptoZaggy

Come 2027, you no go smell even third place.

You have shown your colours through the little religious craziness from Nigerians.

@Hericfash2029

Alhaji stop deceiving yourself. Be reasonable sir and safe Nigeria.

Anything you are building without @PeterObi as the presidential candidate will fail.

You know this, your supporters know this but they won’t tell you because all they want is your money.

Don’t make Tinubu sit in France and win 2027 election.

Atiku’s coalition clash with PDP governors

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that governors elected on the platform of the PDP unanimously resolved not to join any coalition or merger as the 2027 presidential election approaches.

Salihu Lukman, spokesperson of the Atiku-led coalition, reacted to the position of the PDP governors, who rejected the proposed coalition by the ex-vice president and other major key stakeholders in opposition political parties.

