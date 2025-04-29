Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Tinubu, has denied allegations by NANS President Comrade Atiku Abubakar Isah that he led armed men to disrupt the student body’s inauguration and threatened his life

Tinubu described the claims as false and defamatory, stating there was no truth to the report

Sources at the event and the hotel confirmed no security breach, while Seyi Tinubu’s camp hinted at possible legal action if the defamation continues

Seyi Tinubu, son of Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, has denied allegations by the newly elected President of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Comrade Atiku Abubakar Isah, who accused him of attempting to disrupt the student body’s inauguration and threatening his life.

Isah had claimed in an interview with SaharaReporters that Tinubu led armed individuals to The Wells Carlton Hotel in Asokoro, Abuja, during the NANS inauguration ceremony, locked down the premises, and even positioned himself outside Isah’s hotel room with the intent to kill.

Was President Tinubu's Son Involved in Alleged Attack on NANS President? Seyi Breaks Silence

Source: Twitter

"Enough is enough," Seyi Tinubu responds

Responding on Tuesday via his verified Instagram account, Tinubu dismissed the claims as false and defamatory.

“Enough is enough with these fake stories and defamation of my character,” he wrote, attaching a screenshot of the news report with the caption “fake news.”

No evidence of incident, say sources

Multiple sources familiar with the event said there was no indication that Seyi Tinubu was present at the venue.

Hotel guests and staff reported no security breach or lockdown during the inauguration. Neither the hotel management nor law enforcement officials confirmed any disruption or threat involving the president’s son.

Factional disputes within NANS suspected

Observers have suggested that the allegations may be linked to lingering factional tensions that surrounded the NANS convention earlier in the year. Attempts to contact Comrade Isah for further comment were unsuccessful at the time of filing this report.

Legal action possible

A source close to Seyi Tinubu indicated that legal steps may be considered if defamatory claims continue. “This is a serious allegation with no evidence to support it. If this persists, legal action may be the next step,” the source said.

The incident comes amid heightened sensitivity over political influence in student unions and broader concerns about misinformation in Nigeria’s digital media space.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng