Senator Muhammad Danjuma Goje rejected the APC consensus arrangement that backed Mohammed Ahmadu Deba for the Gombe Central senatorial seat ahead of 2027

Goje through his aide Muhammad Kumo faulted the process, saying it excluded several duly recognised aspirants and lacked inclusiveness

The senator insisted that party nominations must follow the Electoral Act and be decided through INEC-monitored direct primaries as tensions rose within the APC in Gombe state

The Senator representing Gombe Central Senatorial District, Muhammad Danjuma Goje, has rejected a consensus arrangement reportedly adopted by the Gombe State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 elections.

Party stakeholders had earlier endorsed retired Deputy Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Ahmadu Deba, as the consensus candidate for the senatorial seat currently held by Goje.

Top Northern Lawmaker Takes Action After APC Announces His Replacement Ahead of 2027

Source: Twitter

The decision was reached during a meeting presided over by Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, Daily Trust reported.

Goje questions legitimacy of consensus process

Reacting through a statement issued by his aide, Barr. Saidu Muazu Kumo, the senator described the process as lacking inclusiveness, insisting that not all aspirants were carried along.

The statement noted that the meeting which produced the consensus candidate did not reflect full participation of all interested contenders within the party.

“It did not include all duly recognised aspirants within the party,” the statement said.

Senator insists on compliance with electoral law

Goje maintained that the Electoral Act provides clear procedures for the nomination of candidates, which political parties must follow strictly ahead of elections, Leadership reported.

“These methods must be strictly adhered to in order to ensure legality and transparency in the electoral process,” the statement read.

He also pointed out that several aspirants who had purchased nomination forms were not part of the consensus arrangement, raising concerns over fairness and internal democracy.

Push for direct primaries as party tensions rise

The senator further argued that party nominations should be determined through direct primaries, as provided under the electoral framework and supervised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“In accordance with the extant electoral framework, the nomination process shall be conducted through direct primary elections, to be duly monitored by INEC and relevant security agencies,” the statement added.

Goje warned that any attempt to impose candidates outside established legal provisions would be inconsistent with Nigeria’s electoral laws, as internal tensions continue to build within the APC in Gombe state.

APC concensus candidate emerges in Borno

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno has formally presented Engr. Mustafa Gubio as the consensus governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state to Vice President Kashim Shettima.

The development is seen as part of early political alignment within the state.

Source: Legit.ng