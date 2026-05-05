Nollywood actress Lizzy Gold gave netizens a new topic of discussion online after a video of her trended

In a video captured from a movie location, the actress was seen sharing her views on marriage with crew members

The movie star further advised men on what would most likely make their marriage work in this current age

Nollywood actress Lizzy Gold opened up on the qualities a man must meet before she considers marriage with them.

A video from a movie location captured the actress discussing with crew members as she advised men to marry someone they are richer than they are to earn respect.

Lizzy Gold reveals shocking truths about marriage. Credit: @lizzygold

Source: Instagram

According to Lizzy, if a man marries a woman who is richer than they him, he would suffer the consequences.

The movie star pointed out that she would only marry a man richer than she was.

In her words:

“As a man, if you want to earn respect from a woman, marry someone you’re richer than. If you marry a woman wey get money pass you, my brother, you’re on your own. She will never respect you. As for me, I will marry a man who is far richer than me”

Watch her speak below:

Lizzy Gold's words ignite reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@Faithysia_blunt said:

"Stupid take . What of the women their husband’s establish business for and the business succeeds and they become so rich. You won’t respect your husband again because you have more money ? It goes to show you aren’t a good woman."

@Nwanne_KaEnyi said:

"She don pass her prime now, even the far far richer she’s targeting won’t even look at her. Men has been marry down for years while women marry up. A man can see a girl selling mama put, marry her and make her top till. A woman can never ever uplift even their fellow women."

@Ehys__

"Don't ever listen to women for relationship advice, this one will go and knack a boy of 25yo and say he has no drama, it's faster to marry a woman richer than you and learn how to invest in yourself to be richer than her, that's the fastest way to wealth for poor men."

@wealthAbit said:

"Rubbish talk with no sence .. making money isn’t gender base what if she end up making money than you to tomorrow, he should divorce her or she should leave her happy home ?..u all among the women that doesn’t want there to progress bcos of this rubbish talk."

Lizzy Gold cautions men with strong marriage message. Credit: @lizzygold

Source: Instagram

Lizzy Gold addresses dating rumours

Legit.ng earlier reported that Lizzy Gold cleared the air on her relationship with Yul Edochie amid dating rumours on social media.

During a recent live session with her fans, Lizzy responded to a fan who asked if she was dating Yul by sharing her encounter with the actor on a movie set in 2019

The actress revealed that he helped her improve her acting skills after he directed her during a movie shoot. Lizzy disclosed that before meeting Yul, she struggled with limited visibility and minor roles.

Source: Legit.ng