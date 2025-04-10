Peter Obi has reacted to the disturbing circumstances leading to the arrest and continued detention of Alabi Quadri

Quadri, a minor, rose to public attention in 2023 after he stood in front of the Labour Party presidential candidate's campaign convoy

In a statement shared on his verified X (formerly known as Twitter) account, Obi expressed grave concern over the teenager’s continued detention

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering metro.

Apapa, Lagos state - Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, has appealed to the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) to "always operate within the law and the rules".

Legit.ng recalls that a teenager Alabi Quadri was the centre of attention during the 2023 election campaign when he stood in front of the convoy of Obi in Lagos state.

Government critics seek justice for 15-year-old Alabi Quadri who is currently detained in a Kirikiri prison. Photo credit: @FemiLatunji

Source: Twitter

Following rife claims in the past few days about Quadri's imprisonment, prominent human rights lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, visited the teenager at the Minimum Security Custodial Centre, Kirikiri, Apapa, Lagos state. Effiong confirmed that Quadri had been in custody since January 2025.

Peter Obi seeks justice for young supporter detained in Kirikiri prison in Lagos. Photo credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

Reacting to the update, the Labour Party chieftain said in a statement he personally signed on Wednesday, April 9, that security agents should stop oppressing citizens, especially Nigerian youths.

Obi said:

"After delivering my speech at the Commonwealth event in London today, I was made aware of the predicament of a young boy named Quadri Yusuf Alabi, who has been detained for over three months without trial, appeared in court for the first time in March, and still remains held in custody.

"I have contacted a lawyer, Barrister Inibehe Effiong @InibeheEffiong, who, luckily, has been actively working to intensify his release.

"I sincerely appeal to the police and other agents of the government to always operate within the law and the rules and stop the weaponizing citizens, especially our youths, who need our care and love to unleash their talents and energy towards building a new Nigeria that is possible."

Legit.ng reports that Nigerian security agents—including police and military personnel—have been accused of illegal detention, torture, and other human rights abuses, including by organisations like Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch.

Despite critics presenting 'evidence', the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) rejected any notion and allusion to human rights violations in Nigeria.

Read more on Peter Obi:

'Nigeria is collapsing' - Peter Obi

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Obi voiced concern about Nigeria’s alleged deteriorating economic state, warning that the country is teetering on the edge of collapse.

Speaking at the Labour Party’s National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Abuja, he pointed to 'worsening poverty levels and bleak national indicators', saying urgent intervention was needed.

According to the party's presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, the situation in Nigeria demands not silence but courage from citizens and political leaders to turn it around.

Source: Legit.ng