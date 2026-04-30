Fatima Naseer, known as Teemahcool on TikTok, has been appointed as the officer in charge of women affairs in Nassarawa Local Government

The appointment followed public backlash over her involvement in a controversial underwear display during First Lady Remi Tinubu’s visit to Kano

Teemahcool issued a public apology after the incident and pledged not to repeat such conduct

Fatima Naseer, widely known as Teemahcool on TikTok, has been appointed to a local government role in Kano following recent public attention surrounding her activities.

She now serves as the officer in charge of women's affairs in Nassarawa Local Government.

Fatima Naseer, known as Teemahcool, bags appointment as women's affairs officer in Kano. Photo: TikTok/teemahcool

Source: Facebook

According to Daily Trust, the appointment was approved by the council chairman, Yusuf Imam Ogan Boye, and confirmed in a letter signed by the council secretary, Ado Mohammed Hotoro.

The letter stated that the decision was based on her contributions and commitment to the development of the area. She has also been instructed to carry out her responsibilities in line with the council’s rules.

Her appointment comes days after she drew criticism for leading a controversial underwear display during the visit of First Lady Remi Tinubu to Kano.

The act was widely condemned by many within and outside the state. The Kano state government also distanced itself from the incident and said it does not reflect the culture or religious values of the people.

Teemahcool later issued an apology and said she would not repeat such actions. She had gained popularity during the election period as a supporter of the council chairman and remained active throughout his campaign up to his victory.

Kano governor condemns conduct at public event

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Kano state government has rebuked the actions of some youths during the visit of Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, following an incident that drew widespread criticism across the state.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano condemns women who displayed pants in public. Photo Credit: @Kyusufabba

Source: Twitter

Authorities described the conduct as offensive after a group of youths reportedly displayed undergarments in public during the official engagement.

Governor Abba Yusuf condemned the act and distanced his administration from those involved. He said the behaviour did not represent the values, traditions, or identity of the Kano people, Punch reported

Government condemns conduct at public event

The governor spoke during a special prayer session held at the Government House, where thousands of Qur’anic reciters gathered to pray for peace and stability. The remarks were conveyed in a statement issued by his chief press secretary.

Yusuf described the incident as unacceptable and said it ran contrary to moral and religious teachings upheld in the state.

“Our youths should be symbols of hope and development, not tools for mockery or moral decadence,” he said.

Kano emir speaks on fuel subsidy

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu was criticised over the removal of the fuel subsidy and the recent trend of borrowing by his administration.

Muhammadu Sanusi II, the Emir of Kano, while speaking at an event, questioned why the president has kept borrowing after the removal of the fuel subsidy.

The criticism of the Emir started generating mixed reactions from some concerned Nigerians, who are also asking questions.

Source: Legit.ng