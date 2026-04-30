A woman who is 50 years old has celebrated being a quinquagenarian, noting that she appears like someone in her 30s

In a trending TikTok post, the quinquagenarian, who dubbed herself a Workout Goddess, shared an unexpected secret to her young appearance

Her explanation was met with mixed reactions, as some people disagreed with her, while others in the same age bracket as hers shared their thoughts

A woman known on TikTok as Workout Goddess, who is 50, has celebrated her youthful look on the social media platform.

The quinquagenarian shared a short TikTok clip on April 4 of herself vibing to a song with her headphones on.

A woman who is 50 years old has shared why she looks younger. Photo Credit: @workout.goddess1

Source: TikTok

Unusual secret to woman's youthful look

Captioning the post, Workout Goddess attributed her youthful look to her earlier decision not to get married. In her words:

"Me at 50 years looking 30 because I made a decision not to get married."

Mixed reactions have trailed the 50-year-old woman's TikTok video, with some people disagreeing with her for attributing her youthful look to being unmarried.

A 50-year-old woman attributes her youthful look to being unmarried. Photo Credit: @workout.goddess1

Source: TikTok

decision

Quinquagenarian's TikTok post stirs mixed reactions

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the quinquagenarian's TikTok post below:

Yaseen1 said:

"Most freedom is loneliness in disguise, Suppose our parents were selfish as we claim in the ne of being happy could we be on this planet and age is..."

Ruth Christofa🇳🇬💍🇬🇷 said:

"You look gorgeous. My mum is just 50 but look 70 because she chooses to have 9 children. I am 35 with no kids even if I want to have kids 2 is enough."

CANDID said:

"The joy of being 50 is when you are looking at your grown up kids around you, madam you are older than my mother, you can't be happier than her any time she sees us her kids, seeing people she raise and are ready to fight for her any time, any day, madam you just run away from responsibilities."

15 may,Asanwa Jesus d shagala said:

"Marriage and having kids cannot make u old, being single cannot make u young either,am a mother of five grown kids,next mth I'll be 40 but am looking younger."

Shakira ora23🎟♥️ said:

"One day im going to wake up and say I'm 60 so u all feel pressure 😂😂yet im peacefully in my 20s."

Anuli said:

"I am also 50 years with 5 grown children 😂. Don't make it look like being married is a crime, please."

victory

"My mom looks younger yet she will be 53 in August. she has 5 kids too and 31 years in marriage. looking younger has nothing with being married."

Doublemich said:

"I'm 51 and also enjoying my life with my 5 grown up kids too.. We are responsible for any choice we make in our lives."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a young lady had explained why she does not want to get married.

Lady lists 2 reasons she dislikes marriage

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had highlighted two reasons she dislikes the idea of getting married.

She started off her argument on traditional gender roles in marriage and what she calls male hypocrisy. She listed two primary deal-breakers she has when it comes to marriage. She expressed her lack of understanding of the expectation that a wife must wake up early to cook for her husband.

Her second reason was snoring, which she passionately declared that she hated. She humorously linked the habit to men's lifestyle choices.

Source: Legit.ng