FCT, Abuja - Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, has rejected the appointment to be a judge at the Miss World Nigeria Beauty Pageant.

The founder of Silverbird Group, Ben Murray Bruce, offered Senator Sani the appointment.

Shehu Sani says he won't be available to be a judge at the Miss World Nigeria Beauty Pageant. Photo credit: Shehu Sani

Writing via his X handle, @benmurraybruce, the former Bayelsa East Senator, said:

“Hearty congratulations to my good friend, Shehu Sani, @ShehuSani, on his appointment as a judge for the Miss World Nigeria Beauty Pageant, taking place on April 4th, 2025, at the Federal Palace Hotel. Kindly ensure you arrive on time at 6:00 PM sharp. And come dressed in your finest attire 😄.”

Reacting to Bruce’s offer, Sani said he appreciated the offer but wouldn’t be available on Friday, April 4th, 2025, to attend the event in Lagos.

“Haba Distinguished,

“You should have send me a formal letter and with full benefits attached to it after I have passed the Judgment. I appreciate the honour from a good friend. Unfortunately, I’ll be unavailable on that day. I wish you a successful outing.”

Nigerians react as Shehu Sani rejects appointment

@betacuntri

"This is the level we have gotten to in Nigeria. Where people think the best way to inform others about their appointment is first through social media. Such an insult. And kudos to the man for rejecting the insult. Meanwhile, what is the criteria that qualifies him to be a judge in selecting contestants in a beauty pageant? Everyone wants to connect and associate with any perceived moving train. Indeed, Common sense is actually not common."

@Sabousmanjmre

This is an insult to him and his culture and his religion to crown him as a judge for and indecent act. though am not surprise bc he always behave like a homeboy rather than a right Honorable gentleman of the Northern extraction.

@KashuaAmos

But Akpabio, your "very good friend," has more flare for women, at least at his age we know him to be a man that cannot control his preek very well, his always on heat period, he will make a very good judge.

Reactions as Shehu Sani is named Judge of Pageant

Legit.ng earlier reported that Senator Sani was announced as one of the judges of the Miss World Nigeria beauty pageant.

The information was aired via the official social media page of former Senator Ben Murray-Bruce.

The information has been received with mixed reactions as many shared their opinions about it.

