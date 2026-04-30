A lady who lost her mother has publicly shared the unexpected and disappointing reaction she received from her best friend

In a now-viral TikTok post, she shared the awkward WhatsApp message her best friend sent her when her mum passed away

According to the lady, her best friend only sent her that text and did not call her or visit her throughout her stay in the village

A lady, known on TikTok as @missjessy06, has posted the disappointing text she received on WhatsApp from her best friend when she lost her mother.

According to the unhappy lady, that was the only text she received from her bestie following her loss, adding that she neither called nor visited her throughout her stay in the village.

A lady shares WhatsApp message she received from her best friend after her mother's death. Photo Credit: @missjessy06

Source: TikTok

"This was only what she sent, no call, she didn’t even visit me for once throughout my stay in the village. It is well," the lady wrote as she shared the chat on TikTok on March 3.

Message lady received from bestie

In the text, her best friend wrote 'Jesus Christ' with some heartbreak emojis after she updated her WhatsApp with the news of her mum's demise.

Her post went viral on TikTok, with many netizens sharing their thoughts on her bestie's text.

Some people did not fault her best friend's unsympathetic response, and they explained their standpoint.

A lady shares how her best friend reacted when she lost her mother. Photo Credit: @missjessy06

Source: TikTok

See the text in the TikTok post below:

Mixed reactions trail message from lady's bestie

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the message the lady received from her best friend below:

Diakie Lou said:

"Omo, I flew to go and be with my friend for a week. She was giving me small small attitudes sha but I understood she wasn’t okay at that point. Some friends sha."

🌸 Pearls🧋 said:

"I'm afraid this is so me😭😭 I don't know how to react when a person has bad news_ except I use the word 'sorry about that '. I feel like if she never cared then she'd have watched your status and just ignored it."

Mimi said:

"I don't know about that your friend oo, but I know that my kind of person, I'm not good with grief words, but I know for sure that if you were my close friend I will support with my presence."

agengofay said:

"I was my mom's caregiver while she was battling cancer ...all those people who never checked up on me and all those friends who didn't attend her bural nor support me not necessarily financially but just being there...I've cut off them completely and I didn't feel bad."

G 🌹I❣️F🥰T🙈 S🥰M🌹A said:

"My friend lost her dad. I don't know how to sympathize but I always called, chatted her almost every day, I wasn't able to go for the burial due to school but I didn't fail to call and check up on her. at some point, she stopped replying me. I felt bad honestly. I thought I was disturbing her or maybe adding to her grief. We currently talk on when we see she was my only friend in school, but she graduated before me. I don't know if I did anything, but I've been feeling bad cause I didn't attend."

Vickkie D’extra said:

"Are you sure you were still good friends when this happened? Cos this is very bad ohh I’m so sorry for your loss."

Tyra 🦋🦋 said:

"For example, I don’t know how to grieve neither sympathizing someone who has lost a loved one and I don’t know how to comfort anyone🤷‍♀️… so your friend is me and I’m her! Sorry for your loss though but know that not everyone is good at sympathizing with people."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady was in tears after seeing the name of her best friend's husband-to-be.

Best friend's lady words moves lady

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had reacted emotionally over her best friend's last words before her death.

The lady cried as she shared that nobody could hurt her anymore because of her late best friend’s words.

In a video by @melaningoddess035 on TikTok, the lady made public what her best friend told her.

Source: Legit.ng