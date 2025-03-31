The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) acknowledged the historical role of coalitions in Nigerian politics but expressed doubts about the opposition’s leadership and ideological unity ahead of the 2027 election

Professor Mohammed Baba noted that Buhari’s 2015 victory was driven by strong messaging on anti-corruption and leadership, while the current opposition lacks a comparable central figure or clear vision

Baba warned that while economic hardship may fuel opposition sentiment, the APC’s consolidation of power and lack of a strong alternative vision could hinder efforts to unseat Tinubu

FCT, Abuja - The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has weighed in on the growing political discourse surrounding the 2027 general election, particularly on the prospects of an opposition coalition led by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to unseat President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) spokesperson Professor Mohammed Baba, while speaking during an exclusive interview with Legit.ng on Saturday, March 29, emphasized the historical significance of political coalitions in Nigeria but questioned whether the current opposition movement has the necessary leadership and ideology to achieve its goal.

According to Professor Baba, political coalitions have been a defining feature of Nigerian politics since the First Republic, and their role in shaping leadership transitions cannot be ignored.

"Coalitions are a feature of our politics right from the First Republic. In many countries, you cannot form a government without a coalition. The most celebrated coalition in recent times was the one that brought Muhammadu Buhari to power in 2015," he stated.

ACF: How Buhari won 2015 election

He explained that in 2015, Buhari's candidacy was built on a strong ideological message, particularly around anti-corruption and his image as a former military leader capable of restoring order.

This, he noted, played a crucial role in galvanizing support, especially in northern Nigeria.

Does the opposition have strong central figure?

While acknowledging that a coalition could unseat an incumbent president, Baba expressed doubts about whether the current opposition movement possesses a unifying ideology or a strong central figure like Buhari in 2015.

"Back then, Buhari was seen as a strong character, and people bought into his message completely. In the North, opposing Buhari was almost seen as political, even religious apostasy. But he failed woefully, and by 2019, people were already disillusioned.

"Now, the question is: do we have a strong character like Buhari in 2015? It is doubtful. The people have realized that coalitions without a coherent ideology are just about self-interest. The coalition seems to lack a clear direction beyond removing Tinubu from power," he remarked.

Economic hardship and public sentiment

Professor Baba acknowledged that Nigeria’s economic difficulties could serve as a unifying factor for the opposition.

However, he argued that none of the key opposition figures have presented a compelling alternative economic blueprint.

"Maybe the economic hardship will unite people, but the opposition leaders appear to be proposing the same economic policies as Tinubu—removal of subsidies, similar fiscal strategies, and no radical reforms. So, what really differentiates them?" he asked.

APC still holds power, ACF

Despite the mounting opposition, Baba noted that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) appears determined to consolidate power by controlling key sectors of governance.

"The APC-led government seems to be fortifying itself—controlling the security forces, major economic sectors, and cracking down on opposition. Removing Tinubu from power is a legitimate political endeavor, but it will be an extremely formidable challenge," he explained.

Will the coalition work?

While political coalitions have historically played a role in shaping Nigeria’s governance, Baba expressed skepticism about the current opposition’s ability to successfully unseat Tinubu in 2027.

"Without a strong central figure, a compelling ideology, and a clear message beyond removing Tinubu, this coalition might struggle. In politics, you need more than just dissatisfaction—you need an alternative vision that people can believe in," he concluded.

