Senator Mustapha Musa (Kulas) has stepped down from the 2027 race, backing Governor Mai Mala Buni as his preferred successor

He confirmed his withdrawal in a statement, directing supporters to stop circulating campaign materials on his behalf

The move is seen as part of the APC’s wider strategy to strengthen unity ahead of the 2027 general elections

The Senator representing Yobe East, Mustapha Musa (popularly known as Kulas), has officially stepped down from the 2027 National Assembly race.

In a statement, he declared his full support for Governor Mai Mala Buni as his preferred successor.

Senator Mustapha Musa withdraws from the 2027 race, endorsing Governor Mai Mala Buni for leadership. Photo credit: MaiMalaBuni/Facebook

Source: Facebook

“I hereby formally withdraw from the contest for the ticket,” he said, stressing that he would not seek any other elective office. He also instructed his supporters to stop circulating campaign materials promoting him for any position.

Senator Mustapha congratulated Baba Mallam Wali, the former Secretary to the State Government, who has been chosen by party leaders as the preferred governorship candidate. He wished Wali and all APC candidates success in the upcoming elections.

Gratitude to political mentors

Reflecting on his political journey, Senator Mustapha expressed deep appreciation to Governor Buni and Senator Ibrahim Geidam, Minister of Police Affairs, for their mentorship and support. He noted that their guidance shaped his career from his early days as Executive Secretary of the Yobe State Scholarship Board to Commissioner and eventually Senator.

Daily Trust reports that Senator Mustapha is Geidam’s in-law, as the Minister is married to his biological daughter. Similarly, Governor Buni is also an in-law to Geidam, having married his daughter shortly after becoming governor in 2019.

Political observers believe this development signals a strong push for inclusion and unity within the APC. With Senator Mustapha stepping aside and aligning with party decisions, the APC appears to be consolidating its strategy ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Governor Buni gains support from Senator Musa, consolidating APC strategy ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: Mustapha Musa/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Who is Mail Mala Buni?

Mai Mala Buni was born on November 19, 1967, in Gujba, Yobe State. He began his political journey in 1992 as a councillor and later became Speaker of the Gujba Local Government Legislative Council. Over the years, he held several roles, including Special Adviser on Political Affairs in Yobe and National Secretary of the APC from 2014 to 2019.

Buni played a key role in the APC’s victory in the 2015 general elections. In 2019, he was elected Governor of Yobe State. He also served as APC Caretaker Chairman between 2020 and 2022, consolidating his influence in national politics.

Former IGP obtains APC nomination form

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has obtained the All Progressives Congress (APC) expression of interest and nomination forms for the 2027 Nasarawa state governorship election.

Adamu has rejected the consensus and preferred candidate, Senator Ahmed Wadada. Legit.ng reports that Governor Abdullahi Sule announced Senator Ahmed Aliyu Wadada as the preferred candidate to succeed him in the 2027 election.

Governor Sule announced the development while addressing members of his cabinet at the government house on Thursday, April 16, 2026. Reacting to Wadada's endorsement, Adamu insisted that he would go ahead with the contest ahead of the APC primary election in Nasarawa state slated for May 21, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng