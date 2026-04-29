Nigeria's Ministry of Interior, under the leadership of Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has announced a public holiday for the Workers' Day (May Day) celebration 2026

Workers' Day is celebrated annually on May 1st to honour the contributions of labour and advocate for workers' rights, fair wages, and safe conditions

Minister Tunji-Ojo said workers were responsible for the country's greatness and the respect Nigeria commands

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - The federal government has declared Friday, May 1, 2026, a public holiday to commemorate this year’s International Workers’ Day.

Legit.ng reports that Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, minister of interior, made the announcement on behalf of the government, congratulating Nigerian workers on the occasion.

Nigerian interior minister, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, declares May 1, 2026, as a public holiday for Workers' Day. Photo credit: @BTOofficial

Source: Twitter

Federal government celebrates workers

In a statement signed by the permanent secretary, Magdalene Ajani, on Wednesday evening, April 29, 2026, the minister praised workers across the country for their hard work and dedication to national development.

He noted that the contributions of Nigerian workers remain vital to the nation’s growth and prosperity, urging them to continue to uphold the values of patriotism, productivity, and commitment to duty.

The statement read:

“The federal government has declared Friday, 1st May 2026, a public holiday to celebrate this year’s International Workers Day.

“The Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, announced this on behalf of the federal government. He congratulated workers across the country on this year’s celebration.

"The minister commended Nigerian workers for their hard work and dedication to national development. He noted that their efforts are essential for the nation’s growth and prosperity.”

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo declares a public holiday for Workers' Day in 2026. Photo credit: @BTOofficial

Source: Twitter

Tunji-Ojo reaffirms workers’ welfare commitment

Furthermore, Tunji-Ojo reaffirmed the federal government’s commitment to improving workers’ welfare and security, as well as creating a conducive environment for economic growth.

While wishing workers a successful celebration, the minister urged Nigerians to remain peaceful and law-abiding, calling on them to use the occasion to reflect on the importance of unity and diligence in nation-building.

The full statement by Nigerian authorities can be read below on the Ministry of Interior’s official X page:

Significance of Workers' Day?

Workers' Day is a global celebration of the contributions of workers and labour movements worldwide.

The day serves as a reminder of the past and ongoing struggle for improved working conditions and better pay.

Key organisations such as the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) play key roles in organising nationwide rallies, marches, and symposia to advocate for workers’ rights, demand better wages, protest economic hardship, and set annual themes that align with the current realities in the country.

Read more on public holidays in Nigeria:

Ogun declares Golden Jubilee holiday

Legit.ng also reported that Governor Dapo Abiodun's administration had declared a public holiday in Ogun state.

An announcement confirmed the public holiday commemorating the 50th anniversary of the state's creation.

The secretary to the state government stated that the holiday would allow residents to take part in the programme.

Source: Legit.ng