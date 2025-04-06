Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan, the suspended Kogi Central Senator, has stirred reactions from Nigerians as she Sujud on getting to a rally ground

Natasha, who was suspended for six months in the Senate, arrived at the homecoming rally ground in a helicopter

At the event, Natasha alleged that Senate President Godswill Akpabio was plotting to assassinate her as their political rift continues

Lokoja, Kogi- Nigerians have started reacting to the video of the suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, who was seen going on an Islamic prostration (sujud), the moment she embarked from a helicopter at a homecoming rally in her constituency.

On Tuesday, April 1, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senator alleged that the Senate president had contracted Yahaya Bello, the immediate past governor of Kogi state, to start her assassination as well as her recall.

Natasha addresses constituents in Kogi

Natasha made the allegation while addressing members of her constituency at a rally in Ihima in Kogi Central. She alleged that Akpabio earlier contacted Kogi state governor Ahmed Ododo to initiate her recall, but the governor said it would not work because "the masses are with her.”

She said that Akpabio was not satisfied with the governor's response and then reached out to Yahaya Bello. She further alleged that she was informed that Senator Asuquo drove the former governor to Hiltons.

The trending video showed the moment the suspended Senator arrived at the event, she performed the Sujud, and the people were jubilating with her. Some Nigerians have taken to the comment section of the video and expressed mixed reactions about the moment.

Nigerians' reaction to Natasha sujud

Below are some of their reactions:

Ómọ̀ Ọ̀bá Ọláníyì said:

"Akpabio can't win this game, he is playing with this woman. The people advising her are 100 times more intelligent than all of them in that 10th Assembly."

Kelvin wrote:

"See Nigerians God! I know some of you would say this is because they love her, but guy!! Look am well and check the environment, civil servant be like God to her people. Else I am very sure these people won't be this ignorant."

Fuss Viet commented:

"Grown human beings behaving like baboons. Poverty na bad thing."

Oluwasegun reacted:

"This lady knows politics. True power belongs to the people. If you want to rule, capture the heart of the people by performance, by touching their life and their needs. @deluxe_pastor, this is what I believe is true democracy. Anything other than this is nothing but a scam."

Olúwaníṣọlá Moṣerere Ọpẹ́yẹmí

"After all this nonsense, she will be kicked out of the Senate."

See the video here:

Natasha calls out Akpabio, Yahaya Bello

Legit.ng earlier reported that Natasha called out Akpabio over an alleged report that her rally in Kogi could be hijacked by hoodlums.

Natasha, in a statement on Tuesday, April 1, also called out Governor Usman Ododo of Kogi and his predecessor, Yahaya Bello, making the same allegation against them as that of Akpabio.

The senator's allegations against the trio came hours after the police urged her to suspend her homecoming rally, citing a security report of possible hijacking of the event by hoodlums.

