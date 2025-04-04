Murtala Yakubu Ajaka, candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the 2023 Kogi state governorship election, has expressed relief after INEC rejected the recent petition to recall Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan

INEC had, in a statement on Thursday, April 3, said the petition failed to meet the minimum requirement prescribed by the constitution.

In a statement, Ajaka commended Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan's 'resilience in the face of adversity'

Lokoja, Kogi state - Murtala Ajaka, candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the 2023 Kogi state governorship election, has congratulated suspended Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, senator representing Kogi Central.

Ajaka’s message comes after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) rejected a petition to recall Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Ajaka endorsed INEC’s rejection of the recall petition against the embattled Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan for not fulfilling the requirements of the constitution. Photo credit: Natasha H Akpoti

Source: Facebook

INEC, in a move that has continued to drive conversations across the country, rejected a petition to recall the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senator, citing constitutional inadequacies.

The electoral umpire stated that no further action would be taken over the recall process.

In his reaction to the decision, Ajaka asserted that the suspended federal lawmaker “will continue to be a strong advocate for their needs and contribute to the growth of Nigeria's democracy.”

He wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) account on Thursday, April 4, with an accompanying video of Senator Natasha:

“Dear Sen. Natasha H Akpoti Uduaghan, I warmly congratulate you on overcoming the recent attempt to recall you from the Senate. Your commitment to serving the people of Kogi Central Senatorial District remains unmatched, and historical in the face of adversity, and I commend your resilience.

“The Independent National Electoral Commission's declaration that the recall petition fell short of the constitutional requirement speaks volumes about the trust and confidence your constituents have in your leadership. I have no doubt that you will continue to be a strong advocate for their needs and contribute to the growth of Nigeria's democracy.

“Once again, congratulations on this triumph. We stand with you in your pursuit of a just and equitable society.

“Warm regards.”

Natasha: 'No going back' – Petitioners

Meanwhile, some residents of Kogi Central senatorial district on Thursday, April 3, vowed never to back down on the process to recall Senator Natasha from the national assembly. They insisted that they would fine-tune the process.

The petitioners have vowed to mobilise more constituents against Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan and ensure her recall. Photo credit: @AreaFada1

Source: Twitter

As reported by Premium Times, the petitioners who said they are registered voters of Kogi Central, stated that they had mobilised more than the 50 percent plus one threshold of registered voters and submitted their petition with full documentation.

They said the alleged validation of 43.86 percent by INEC was a confirmation that Kogi Central constituents had rejected the senator.

Source: Legit.ng