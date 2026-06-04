Mustapha Muhammad nominated as Nigerian of the week for returning SR6,000 Hajj allowance overpayment

His action promotes accountability and transparency in public service amid widespread distrust of officials

Public reactions highlight the importance of ethical leadership and integrity in governance

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The Chief Press Secretary to the Kano State Governor, Mustapha Muhammad, has been nominated as Nigerian of the week for returning an excess Hajj allowance payment of SR6,000 mistakenly paid to him in Saudi Arabia.

Muhammad immediately refunded the amount, estimated at N2.4 million, after the error was discovered.

NOA praises Mustapha Muhammad for refunding N2.4m Hajj allowance. Photo credit: Abba Kabir Yusuf/@NOA_Nigeria

Source: UGC

The governor’s gestiure drawn widespread commendation at a time when trust in public officers remains a major concern.

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) said the nomination was a way of sending a direct message to public officers to remain accountable and hardworking.

This was contained in a statement issued via the NOA social media handles on Thursday, June 4, 2026.

According to NOA, Observers said Mohamamed’s gesture sends a strong message about ethical leadership and responsible conduct.

“It is for this honest effort that we nominate him as Nigerian of the week, sending a direct message to public officers, media professionals to remain accountable, hardworking, being some of the values encoded in the National Value Charter.”

The federal government agency said the moral fibre of any society is built from simple exemplary behaviours, as demonstrated by Mustapha.

The NOA added that though the excess payment may not be eye-popping, it’s a rare demonstration of honesty, accountability, and transparency in public service.

Nigerians react as governor's aide refunds money

Mohammed Sheu Alabere

A commendable act of integrity and accountability. Mustapha Muhammad's decision to return the excess Hajj allowance is a shining example of honesty in public service. May his gesture inspire others to uphold transparency and ethical leadership in their duties.

Haruna Ibrahim

Excellent conduct. The level of integrity displayed is very commendable.

Abdullahi Mustapha

Congratulations to our humble Team Lead.

Isaac Alabi ·

Good man to be emulated.

Abdulkarim Abdulkarim AK

We still have Buhari likes in Nigeria

Man refunds N2.2m mistakenly credited to his account

Recall that a Nigerian youth earned the admiration of many people for returning the sum of N2.2 million that was sent to his OPay account by mistake.

In a statement on Facebook, the man narrated his conversation with the sender of the money, who later sent him N50k to appreciate his honest act.

The honest man disclosed that he turned down the N50k token of appreciation from the sender of the money and explained why he did so.

Laundry man returns money found in clothes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that a Nigerian lady got many people emotional online as she spoke about her laundry man and the money he found in her clothes.

The young lady mentioned that she had given some clothes to him to work on and had forgotten money inside them.

She expressed surprise that her laundry man returned the clothes to her along with the money he found.

Source: Legit.ng