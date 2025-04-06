Nigerian singer 2baba and his new boo Natasha were again spotted leaving a recent event that they attended

The new lovers were spotted chit-chatting and smiling as they walked out of the event premises

Natasha seemed especially excited as she flaunted her designer outfit and handbag, with people cheering her in the background

Natasha Osawaru, an Edo state lawmaker, and her new man 2baba, whose real name is Innocent Idibia, made headlines again.

The music legend has been in the news since February 2025 after publicly announcing his separation from his wife of 13 years, Annie Macaulay.

Shortly after the devastating incident, it was said that Annie landed in rehab so she could 'get clean'.

While the news gained popularity, it was also revealed that 2baba was now in a relationship with an Edo lawmaker, Natasha Osawaru.

This development shocked many Nigerians, who wondered how he would take such a drastic decision amid his separation, even his family declared him missing.

Despite the criticisms, the duo got engaged, and now, Natasha has added his surname, Idibia, to her IG bio.

In a new video, the couple were spotted smiling and laughing as they walked out of an event. Natasha's countenance left many netizens asking if she was stable.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as 2baba, Natasha spotted are outside

Legit.ng gathered some reactions below:

@ogboicharlesdavis said:

"2face too waka for this relationship 😂😂😂😂."

@ifeanyichukwu_angel said:

"Leg go don dey pain 2face oo😂😭. Relationship never reach 6 months he don dey waka like soldier ant 🐜."

@nene_george said:

"Tuface seems to be the best thing to ever happen her. Men are not the price but sister don’t fall yakata. One woman’s tears is another woman’s happiness. God forbid!!!"

@jaypills.olinepharmacy said:

"I have never seen a video of her showing her for her Asin she is always everywhere… no wonder she has too many faces … to stand well n do video she will be doing like a fish that came out of water…. The first pix I saw of her as an honorable is really diff from wat I am seeing in diff blogs… I don’t care about her relationship with 2face. As long as my Queen Annie is good.. my major problem is her change of face 🙃🙃🙃🙃."

@bigsuccey said:

"Honorable wey no get honor 💔😭see how she is disrespecting our legend 😭💔."

@pretty_angeluv said:

"Them Dey talk say Annie was on drug but ma this one be the real drug Lord. Always walking like who Dey miss road. This one she dress like someone Dey deport from England, come be like na she inherited Queen Elizabeth wardrope😂😂."

@esq.ng said:

"Just as unstable as 2baba's gbola."

@dearchelsey said:

"My own is that, who be una videographer? Why do the person always have to produce unclear and ugly content? Bruhh I’m tired 😂."

Radiogad declares self Annie's new man

Legit.ng earlier reported that media personality Radiogad appeared to have expressed interest in Annie Idibia-Macaulay.

Recently, he shared a full photo of himself for the first time in a while and took a subtle jab at VeryDarkMan (VDM). In the post, he claimed that Annie would choose him over VDM.

