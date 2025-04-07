PDP chieftain Dare Glintstone Akinniyi has advised Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan not to release evidence of alleged sexual harassment by Senate President Godswill Akpabio

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Youth Group spokesperson, Dare Glintstone Akinniyi, has urged Kogi Central Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan not to present evidence of alleged sexual harassment by Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng on Sunday, April 6, 2025, Akinniyi urged Akpoti-Uduaghan to keep the evidence and wait for the decisions of the Senate after the expiration of her six-month suspension.

Legit.ng reported that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) dismissed the recall petition against the Kogi Central lawmaker, stating it failed to meet constitutional requirements.

Undeterred by the stalled recall, some residents of Kogi Central senatorial district vowed on Thursday, April 3, never to back down on the process to recall Senator Natasha from the National Assembly. They insisted that they would fine-tune the process.

Reacting, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan reaffirmed her commitment to pursuing justice over what she described as sexual harassment by Godswill Akpabio.

Natasha: Akinniyi describes recall as political joke

Speaking exclusively with Legit.ng on the matter, PDP chieftain Dare Glintstone Akinniyi described the APC’s recall campaign against Senator Natasha as a “joke” designed to derail her growing influence in Kogi state.

The PDP youth spokesperson commended Natasha’s courage and resilience in confronting political victimisation.

Akinniyi told Legit.ng that:

"Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduagan is a grassroot politician in the Kogi state - she has contested elections, winning some and did lose some in the past. It is funny how APC and their mercenaries are working round the clock to perpetuate an impossible task. The recall process was sponsored and ill-conceived by APC - nothing but a joke.

"Senator Natasha has done exceedingly well for his constituents. She has the right to protest if her rights as a Senator and as a Citizen is threatened. Why will she stay quiet and calm when she is being victimized because she refuses to succumb to sexual advances, as she claimed?

"She used the opportunity of that 'change of seat' to drive home her points and plights. For those who were sponsored and are hell bent on the Recall, they should follow the true processes and not false declaration and signatures collection.

'INEC in its wisdom didn't accept the petition as they last merit and didn't fulfill the constitutional mandate and requirements needed to recall a legislator. The organizers of the recall campaign against Sen. Natasha did a bad job, and it won't fly.

Why Natasha should withhold evidence against Akpabio

Additionally, Akinniyi maintained that revealing evidence of harassment could be powerful but recommended withholding it until the Senate's final decision is announced, after her six months' suspension.

The PDP chieftain stated thus:

"Her intention of releasing evidences of his allegations — I think this will save everyone's time and the accused person can defend himself legally. However, on the other end, I will advise her to keep those evidences to heart and wait for the decisions of the Senate leadership, after the expiration of her illegal suspension.

"It's obvious they wanted to shut her off and necessarily not interested in her allegations or the investigation of the issues on the table for discussion. I admire her tenacity and bravery in swimming through this murky water of politics."

Recall: Natasha warns Akpabio, thanks INEC

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan thanked INEC, as the electoral commission rejected her recall over a lack of constitutional compliance.

Natasha, who is currently under a six-month suspension from the Senate over a lack of adherence to rules, warned Akpabio and ex-Gov Yahaya Bello.

Recall that Natasha recently accused the Senate president of sexual harassment and vowed that his and Bello's time in politics is numbered.

