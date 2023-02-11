Jeff Lazkani's biography: who is Chelsea Lazkani's husband?

Jeff Lazkani is an American entrepreneur working as a managing partner at Icon Media Direct. He gained the media’s attention when his relationship with reality TV personality Chelsea became public.

Photo: @chelsealazkani on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Jeff Lazkani has been in the media industry for more than 15 years, but little was known about him until he started dating and ultimately marrying reality TV star Chelsea. The couple has been together for a significant period and shares two kids.

Profile summary

Full name Jeff Lazkani Gender Male Date of birth 18 February 1982 Age 41 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Manhattan Beach, California, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Islam Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6' Height in centimetres 183 Weight in pounds 141 Weight in kilograms 64 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Mother Nancy Lazkani Siblings 1 Relationship status Married Partner Chelsea Adefioye Children 2 College University of San Diego Profession Managing director, businessman Net worth $1 million

Jeff Lazkani’s biography

He was born in Manhattan Beach, California, USA and was raised by his mother, Nancy Lazkani, after his parents divorced. He grew up alongside a younger sibling Sara. Jeff is an American national of mixed ethnicity, White-Arab. His father was reportedly a Libyan national.

As for his undergraduate studies, he attended the University of San Diego between 2002 and 2005, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Management, and Operations.

Where does Jeff Lazkani’s family reside? He lives with his family in Los Angeles, California, USA.

When is Jeff Lazkani’s birthday?

He celebrates his birthday on 18 February every year and was born in 1982. He is 41 years old as of 2023. His zodiac sign is Aquarius.

What does Chelsea's husband do?

Jeff is currently a managing partner at Icon Media Direct, a brand response media agency founded by Nancy Lazkani in 2000. He began working as a traffic coordinator and has risen through the ranks to be a managing partner of the company. Nancy Lazkani’s son has worked for the company for more than 15 years, making him extensively experienced in the media business industry.

What is Jeff Lazkani’s net worth?

His net worth is alleged to be $1 million. His net worth is attributed to earnings from his occupation at Icon Media Direct.

How did Chelsea and Jeff Lazkani meet?

The couple met on the dating app Tinder in 2015 when reality TV star Chelsea was on holiday in Los Angeles, California, USA. They fell in love and dated for approximately two years before tying the knot in 2017.

Are Chelsea and Jeff still together?

Yes, they have been married for about five years and are proud parents of two children, Maddox Ali Levon and Melia Iman Lazkani. Maddox, their son, was born in January 2019, while Melia, their daughter, was born on 11 November 2020.

How tall is Jeff Lazkani?

Chelsea Lazkani’s husband stands at 6 feet (183 centimetres) tall. His weight is estimated to be 141 pounds (64 kilograms)

Fast facts about Jeff Lazkani

Who is Jeff Lazkani? He is a managing partner at Icon Media Direct, but he is best recognised as Chelsea Lazkani’s husband. What is Jeff Lazkani’s age? He is 41 years old as of 2023. He marks his birthday on 18 February every year. What does Jeff Lazkani do for a living? He works as a managing partner at Icon Media Direct, a brand response media agency based in Los Angeles, California, USA. How much is Jeff Lazkani worth? His net worth is alleged to be about $1 million. Who is Jeff Lazkani’s partner? He is married to Chelsea Lazkani, a social media personality, realtor, and reality TV star, known for her appearance in the TV series Selling Sunset. How many kids does Jeff Lazkani have? He shares two kids, Maddox and Melia, with his wife, Chelsea. What is Jeff Lazkani’s height? He is 6 feet (183 centimetres) tall.

Jeff Lazkani has a prosperous career in the media industry, having been in the industry for more than 15 years. Currently, he is a managing partner at Icon Media Direct. He lives in Los Angeles, California, USA and has been married for five years to reality TV star Chelsea, with whom he shares two children.

READ ALSO: Luchy Donald’s biography: age, state of origin, is she married?

Legit.ng recently published Luch Donald’s biography. She is an actress and model from Nigeria known for being featured in numerous Nollywood movies, including Blame It On The Alcohol, The Beautiful Demon, and American Prince.

Her real name is Emi Owerri, and she comes from Imo State, Nigeria. Her acting debut came in 2006 after being featured in Osinachi My Wife. The actress boasts more than 150 acting credits. She is also a model and has captivated her social media audience with her model shots on Instagram.

Source: Legit.ng