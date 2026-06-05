Armed men kill vigilante and abduct four residents in Kubwa's Byazhin area

Residents report coordinated assault by about 28 attackers early Thursday morning

Joint security forces initiate search operations for abducted victims and attackers

FCT, Abuja - Armed men have killed a vigilante and abducted four residents in a violent raid on the Byazhin area of Kubwa in Bwari Area Council, Federal Capital Territory.

A resident, Aliyu, said the attackers struck in the early hours of Thursday, June 4, in what appeared to be a coordinated assault on the community.

A vigilante is killed and four residents are abducted in an early Thursday attack by armed men. Photo credit: @PoliceNG/PIUS UTOMI EKPEI

Source: Twitter

“The attack happened in the early hours of Thursday. The gunmen were about 28 who attacked the community. I think they might have camped in the area before they struck. Four residents were taken into the bush while one vigilante guiding the area was shot from behind and died as a result of the gunshot,” he said.

Security operative confirm death of vigilante

A security source confirmed that the slain vigilante had already been buried, adding that joint security teams had since moved into the area to begin search-and-rescue operations.

“It is true. The vigilante had just been buried. The military, police and vigilantes came around. They are already in the bush in search of the criminals and to rescue the victims,” the source said.

Security operatives, including police, military and local vigilante groups, are currently combing nearby forested areas in a bid to locate the abducted residents and apprehend the attackers.

The FCT Police Command spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, could not be reached for comment as of press time.

The Byazhin axis of Kubwa has witnessed repeated security incidents in recent months, raising concerns among residents and prompting increased vigilance and patrols in the area.

Traditional leader killed in Plateau

Previously, Legit.ng reported that a traditional ruler of Timshat in Langtang South local government area of Plateau state, Godwin Vonga, has been killed by suspected gunmen along the Timshat–Mabudi Road, sparking fresh concerns over insecurity in the region.

The monarch, who previously served as a councillor for Nasarawa Ward, was reportedly attacked on Sunday while returning home after dropping his children off at school in Mabudi.

Source: Legit.ng