Kano, Kano state - A chieftain of the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP), Buba Galadima, has alleged that there was a grand design to set up the Kano government such that they could declare a state of emergency in the state.

Speaking in a video interview with Africa Independent Television (AIT), monitored by Legit.ng on Tuesday, April 8, Galadima stated that the powers that be want to detain Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II, the reinstated Emir of Kano.

Galadima said:

"Unknown to him (President Bola Tinubu); and I can beat my chest that he didn't know that there was a grand design to set up the Kano state government, including the Emir, such that they could declare a state of emergency.

"There was a meeting in a senior official of government's house in this Abuja, and the man that was supposed to be appointed Emir (apparently referring to Aminu Ado Bayero) was sent to Umrah (lesser pilgrimage), and as I speak to you now, he is in Saudi Arabia, because their thinking is that once the Emir is invited today, he would be detained in Abuja. Once he is detained, the military would be put on alert."

The video can be watched below:

Kano could suffer Rivers' fate

Legit.ng recalls that in March, President Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers state, a controversial decision that has raised concerns among many Nigerians. The president also suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy Ngozi Odu, and the state’s lawmakers for six months. He also appointed Ibok-Ete Ibas, a retired vice admiral, as the tentative administrator of the oil-rich state.

Tinubu gave different reasons for his action including the political impasse in the state, the implications of a recent Supreme Court judgment and the alleged wilful destruction of oil pipelines by militants allegedly sympathetic to Governor Fubara in his feud with his predecessor, Nyesom Wike, the current minister of the federal capital territory (FCT).

Like Rivers state, Kano is controlled by the opposition party (NNPP) and the immediate past governors of both states (Wike and Abdullahi Ganduje) want control of the states' political structures.

Police address Emir Sanusi as "Alhaji," withdraw invitation

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that controversy erupted after the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) withdrew its invitation to Emir Sanusi while controversially addressing him as "Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi" in its official communication.

The police, through the office of the inspector-general of police (IGP), had initially summoned the Emir for questioning over the alleged breakdown of law and order during the 2025 Eid-el-Fitr celebrations in Kano. However, the invitation was later rescinded — a move that has sparked backlash, particularly over how the monarch was addressed.

Source: Legit.ng