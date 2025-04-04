Kogi Central Senator Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan has dared Senate President Godswill Akpabio to challenge her in court over the assassination plot allegation she made against him

Natasha, in an interview, claimed that the information at her disposal indicated that the Senate president was planning to challenge the allegation in court

On Tuesday, April 1, Senator Natasha alleged that Akpabio hired the services of the immediate past governor of Kogi state to recall her and assassinate her

Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan, the Kogi Central senator in the National Assembly, has challenged Senate President Godswill Akpabio to file a lawsuit against her over the allegation of assassination plot she levelled against him.

Senator Natasha, who is currently on a six-month suspension for violating the Senate rules, challenged Akpabio on Thursday, April 3, adding that she had information that the Senate president was planning to file a lawsuit against her.

Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan has said she was hearing that Godswill Akpabio wanted to sue her for a false allegation Photo Credit: @NatashaAkpoti, @SPNigeria

Source: Twitter

Speaking on Channels TV, the suspended lawmaker said:

“I am hearing that the Senate President wants to sue me for that, I will tell him to go ahead. We will meet and cross that bridge.”

See the video of her interview here:

Natasha revealed how Akpabio planned to kill her

Legit.ng recalled that on Tuesday, April 1, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) claimed that the Senate president had contracted Yahaya Bello, the immediate past governor of Kogi state, to start her assassination as well as her recall.

Natasha made the allegation while speaking at addressing members of her constituency at a rally in Ihima in Kogi Central. She alleged that Akpabio earlier contacted Kogi State Governor Ahmed Ododo to initiate her recall, but the governor said it would not work because "the masses are with her.”

She said that Akpabio was not satisfied with the governor's response and then reached out to Yahaya Bello. She further alleged that she was informed that Senator Asuquo drove the former governor to Hiltons.

Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan has alleged that Senate President Godswill Akpabio is making sexual advances toward her Photo Credit: @NatashaAkpoti, @SPNigeria

Source: Twitter

Natasha revealed Akpabio, Yahaya Bello's plan for her

According to Natasha, the meeting between Akpabio and Yahaya Bello was in two folds, saying that the former governor was told to begin with her recall and that he would fund it. She alleged that there was a cash exchange on that day. She added that "the second thing was that he should kill me.” Her statement reads in part:

“Akpabio told Yahaya Bello to kill me. Akpabio told him to make sure that killing me does not happen in Abuja. It should be done here. So it will seem as if the people killed me here. I didn’t make that public, but we did notify the police about it.”

When asked if she has evidence to substantiate her claim, she said if anyone was doubting her allegation, what about the recall process that the people just experienced? She urged the people to get to the bridge with her.

Natasha called out Akpabio, Yahaya Bello

Legit.ng earlier reported that the suspended Senator Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan has again called out Senate President Godswill Akpabio, over an alleged report that her rally in Kogi could be hijacked by hoodlums.

Natasha, in a statement on Tuesday, April 1, also called out Governor Usman Ododo of Kogi and his predecessor, Yahaya Bello, making the same allegation against them as that of Akpabio.

The senator's allegations against the trio came hours after the police urged her to suspend her homecoming rally, citing a security report of possible hijacking of the event by hoodlums.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng