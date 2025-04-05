Senator Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan, who is serving a six-month suspension from the Senate, has made fresh allegations against Senate President Godswill Akpabio

The earlier allegation Natasha made against Akpabio was sexual harassment, when she maintained that her dilemma in the Senate started when she refused his sexual advances

Natasha was suspended from the Senate over failure to adhere to the Senate standing order when she confronted Akpabio during plenary over the sitting arrangement

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has been having a strong battle with never-back-down Senator Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan, who recently accused him of sexual harassment.

Natasha, the lawmaker representing Kogi Central senatorial district in the national assembly, has alleged that the Senate president has been systematically silencing her because of her confrontation with him.

Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan says Godswill Akpabio sexually harassed her Photo Credit: @NatashaAkpoti, @SPNigeria

Source: Twitter

When Natasha, Akpabio's rift started

The cold war between the two gladiators started when Akpabio did not recognise Natasha to speak during plenary because she was not speaking from her assigned seat. The Kogi senator forced herself to speak and accused the Senate president of a plot to silence her.

However, she was subsequently suspended for six months and her security was withdrawn as part of the punishment for her not to abide by the Senate standing rules. But Natasha did not stop making her voice heard. She disclosed that her dilemma in the national assembly started when she rejected sexual advances from Akpabio.

In a recent interview, the suspended senator raised three other allegations against the Senate president. The allegation came amid her recall process by some groups in her constituency. The three recent allegations are:

Natasha accused Akpabio of an assassination plot

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senator alleged that the Senate president had contracted Yahaya Bello, the immediate past governor of Kogi state, to start her assassination as well as her recall.

Natasha made the allegation while addressing members of her constituency at a rally in Ihima in Kogi Central. She alleged that Akpabio earlier contacted Kogi state governor Ahmed Ododo to initiate her recall, but the governor said it would not work because "the masses are with her.”

Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan says Senate President Godswill Akpabio makes sexual advances towards her Photo Credit: @NatashaAkpoti, @SPNigeria

Source: Twitter

Natasha said Akpabio plotted her recall process

The embattled senator also alleged that her recall process was part of the deal that the Senate President had with the immediate past governor of her state.

Recall that during the week, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) rejected the recall on the ground that it did not comply with the constitutional requirement.

Natasha reveals Akpabio's 2027 plan for her

Also, in a recent interview on Channels TV, the Kogi senator alleged that the third deal Akpabio had with Yahaya Bello was to produce a strong candidate who would defeat her in the 2027 election.

She maintained that the third deal was minor because 2027 was still a long journey and vowed that she would know how to cross the bridge when she got there.

See the video of her interview here:

Natasha calls out Akpabio, Yahaya Bello

Legit.ng earlier reported that Natasha called out Akpabio over an alleged report that her rally in Kogi could be hijacked by hoodlums.

Natasha, in a statement on Tuesday, April 1, also called out Governor Usman Ododo of Kogi and his predecessor, Yahaya Bello, making the same allegation against them as that of Akpabio.

The senator's allegations against the trio came hours after the police urged her to suspend her homecoming rally, citing a security report of possible hijacking of the event by hoodlums.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng