UK Student Visa Applications to Face Refusal Without Proof of Funds
- The UK government has reminded students that failing to meet financial rules will lead to visa refusal
- Applicants must show they can pay for their course and living costs, with the exact amount depending on where they study
- While some students are exempt, most must provide strict proof of funds before their application is approved
On June 4, 2026, UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) reminded applicants on X:
“Your UK Student visa will be refused if your funds do not meet the rules! If you are using a bank statement to prove your funds, check here if it meets UKVI requirements. You must have enough money to pay for your course and support yourself in the UK. How much money you need depends on your circumstances and what you’re applying for.”
This highlights how crucial it is to meet the financial rules when applying for a UK Student visa.
Course fee requirement
Applicants must show they can pay for one academic year of their course (up to 9 months). The exact amount will be listed on the Confirmation of Acceptance for Studies (CAS).
If you have already lived in the UK with a valid visa for at least 12 months, you do not need to prove course fee funds.
Financial requirement for living costs
The amount you need depends on where you study:
- £1,529 per month (up to 9 months) if studying in London.
- £1,171 per month (up to 9 months) if studying outside London.
If you are boarding at a residential independent school, boarding fees apply instead, as listed on your CAS.
Funds must be held for at least 28 consecutive days, and the end date of this period must fall within 31 days of your visa application.
Evidence of funds
You can prove your funds through:
- A valid bank statement.
- Evidence of a student loan.
- Proof of financial sponsorship.
Exemptions from financial proof
You do not need to prove funds if:
- You have lived in the UK with a valid visa for at least 12 months before applying.
- You are applying as a student union sabbatical officer.
- You are from a country under the differential evidence requirement.
Differential evidence requirement countries
Nationals from the following countries and territories are exempt from proving funds upfront:
- Australia
- Austria
- Bahrain
- Barbados
- Belgium
- Botswana
- Brazil
- Brunei
- Bulgaria
- Cambodia
- Canada
- Chile
- China
- Croatia
- Republic of Cyprus
- Czechia
- Denmark
- The Dominican Republic
- Estonia
- Finland
- France
- Germany
- Greece
- Hong Kong
- Hungary
- Iceland
- Indonesia
- Ireland
- Italy
- Japan
- Kazakhstan
- Kuwait
- Latvia
- Liechtenstein
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Macao
- Malaysia
- Malta
- Mauritius
- Mexico
- Netherlands
- New Zealand
- Norway
- Oman
- Peru
- Poland
- Portugal
- Qatar
- Romania
- Serbia
- Singapore
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- South Korea
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Taiwan
- Thailand
- Tunisia
- United Arab Emirates
- United States of America
However, UKVI may still request evidence before making a final decision.
Meeting the financial requirement is essential for a successful UK Student visa application. Whether through bank statements, loans, or sponsorship, applicants must ensure their funds meet UKVI rules.
See the X post below:
UK skilled worker visa: requirements
Legit.ng earlier reported that the government of the UK, in a detailed statement made available on the website of the United Kingdom government, has outlined steps individuals who are ready to work need to take to be able to live and work in the country.
There are several types of visas; however, this article focuses specifically on the skilled worker visa and explains what needs to be done by individuals looking to work in the UK and earn a legitimate living.
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is an AFP-certified journalist with a wealth of experience spanning over 5 years. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Nasarawa State University (2023). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022). He is a 2025 CRA Grantee, 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow. Email: basitjamiu1st@gmail.com and basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.