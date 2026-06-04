The UK government has reminded students that failing to meet financial rules will lead to visa refusal

Applicants must show they can pay for their course and living costs, with the exact amount depending on where they study

While some students are exempt, most must provide strict proof of funds before their application is approved

On June 4, 2026, UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) reminded applicants on X:

“Your UK Student visa will be refused if your funds do not meet the rules! If you are using a bank statement to prove your funds, check here if it meets UKVI requirements. You must have enough money to pay for your course and support yourself in the UK. How much money you need depends on your circumstances and what you’re applying for.”

UK Student visa rules demand proof of funds for course fees and living costs. Photo credit: BenSherman/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

This highlights how crucial it is to meet the financial rules when applying for a UK Student visa.

Course fee requirement

Applicants must show they can pay for one academic year of their course (up to 9 months). The exact amount will be listed on the Confirmation of Acceptance for Studies (CAS).

If you have already lived in the UK with a valid visa for at least 12 months, you do not need to prove course fee funds.

Financial requirement for living costs

The amount you need depends on where you study:

£1,529 per month (up to 9 months) if studying in London.

£1,171 per month (up to 9 months) if studying outside London.

If you are boarding at a residential independent school, boarding fees apply instead, as listed on your CAS.

Funds must be held for at least 28 consecutive days, and the end date of this period must fall within 31 days of your visa application.

Evidence of funds

You can prove your funds through:

A valid bank statement.

Evidence of a student loan.

Proof of financial sponsorship.

Exemptions from financial proof

You do not need to prove funds if:

You have lived in the UK with a valid visa for at least 12 months before applying.

You are applying as a student union sabbatical officer.

You are from a country under the differential evidence requirement.

Differential evidence requirement countries

Nationals from the following countries and territories are exempt from proving funds upfront:

Australia

Austria

Bahrain

Barbados

Belgium

Botswana

Brazil

Brunei

Bulgaria

Cambodia

Canada

Chile

China

Croatia

Republic of Cyprus

Czechia

Denmark

The Dominican Republic

Estonia

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Hong Kong

Hungary

Iceland

Indonesia

Ireland

Italy

Japan

Kazakhstan

Kuwait

Latvia

Liechtenstein

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Macao

Malaysia

Malta

Mauritius

Mexico

Netherlands

New Zealand

Norway

Oman

Peru

Poland

Portugal

Qatar

Romania

Serbia

Singapore

Slovakia

Slovenia

South Korea

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Taiwan

Thailand

Tunisia

United Arab Emirates

United States of America

However, UKVI may still request evidence before making a final decision.

Meeting the financial requirement is essential for a successful UK Student visa application. Whether through bank statements, loans, or sponsorship, applicants must ensure their funds meet UKVI rules.

See the X post below:

London students present £1,529 monthly while outside London requires £1,171 per month. Photo credit: KierStarmer/x

Source: Getty Images

UK skilled worker visa: requirements

Legit.ng earlier reported that the government of the UK, in a detailed statement made available on the website of the United Kingdom government, has outlined steps individuals who are ready to work need to take to be able to live and work in the country.

There are several types of visas; however, this article focuses specifically on the skilled worker visa and explains what needs to be done by individuals looking to work in the UK and earn a legitimate living.

Source: Legit.ng