Just In: Winner Emerges in Anambra APC Governorship Primary Election, Full Results Surface
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance.
CHECK OUT: You’re One Course Away from Transforming Your Life. Learn Copywriting and Turn Your Passion into Profit
Awka, Anambra state - Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River state, chairman of the primary election committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has declared the results of the Anambra state APC governorship primary election.
Legit.ng reports that a former ally of Peter Obi, Valentine Ozigbo, lost in the election.
The 2025 Anambra state governorship election is scheduled for November.
The full results can be seen below:
Prince Dr. Nicholas Ukachukwu - 1,455 votes
Valentine Ozigbo - 67 votes
Engr. Johnbosco Onunkwo - 26 votes
Edozie Madu - 8 votes
More to follow...
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.