Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, and governance.

Awka, Anambra state - Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River state, chairman of the primary election committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has declared the results of the Anambra state APC governorship primary election.

Legit.ng reports that a former ally of Peter Obi, Valentine Ozigbo, lost in the election.

The 2025 Anambra state governorship election is scheduled for November.

The full results can be seen below:

Prince Dr. Nicholas Ukachukwu - 1,455 votes

Valentine Ozigbo - 67 votes

Engr. Johnbosco Onunkwo - 26 votes

Edozie Madu - 8 votes

More to follow...

