The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has announced the amount for its Nomination and Expressions of Interest forms for the Anambra Governorship election

The PDP disclosed that its Nomination form will cost N35 million while the Expressions of Interest form is N5 million

The main opposition party also released its timetable for the Saturday, November 8, 2025 governorship election

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Awka, Anambra state - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has set N40 million as the price for the form for the Anambra governorship election.

Legit.ng recalls that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said the Anambra governorship election will hold on Saturday, November 8, 2025.

The sales of PDP Nomination and Expressions of Interest forms for the Anambra governorship election will begin on February 24, 2025. Photo credit: @OfficialPDPNig

The INEC chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, explained that the date complies with Section 28(1) of the Electoral Act 2022.

The Nomination form is N35 million while the Expressions of Interest form is N5 million.

This is contained in a letter the PDP National Secretary, Sunday Ude-Okoye, and other members of the National Working Committee, sent to the Anambra State Chapter Chairman, Chidi Chidebe.

As reported by The Punch, the letter disclosed that the sales of Nomination and Expressions of Interest forms will begin on February 24 and submission will end on March 7.

The letter signed by PDP National Organising Secretary Umar Bature on Thursday, February 13 outlined the party’s timetable for the election.

PDP releases Anambra Guber election timetable

The PDP Anambra State governorship primary election will be held on April 5, with a committee set to receive appeals related to the primary on April 8.

The screening of aspirants is slated for March 11, with appeals for the screening exercise scheduled for March 14.

The PDP NWC will meet to approve and release the list of cleared governorship candidates on March 19.

The PDP ward congress will elect three ad hoc delegates per ward between March 20 and March 21.

The PDP local government congress will elect one delegate per LGA is set for March 27.

The PDP NWC will present the Certificate of Return to the party’s candidate on April 10.

The PDP governorship candidate and their running mate’s names and certificates will be submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on May 22.

Legit.ng also reported that a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Francis Okoye, said the party is ready for the November 8 governorship election.

Okoye said Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo should be afraid because of the APC heavyweight politicians who have declared interest in the governorship election.

During an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, Okokye describe Soludo as the "underperforming, outgoing governor and the grammar-speaking Governor without action”

“Soludo's sack date has been fixed”: APC chieftain declares

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that APC chieftain, Francis Okoye, reacted to the announced date for the 2025 Anambra governorship election.

Okoye said Saturday, November 8, 2025, is the fixed date for the sack of Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo.

He explained the strategy the APC has adopted to take over power from Governor Soludo and the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

Source: Legit.ng