The Labour Party (LP) and the All Progressive Congress (APC) will be going to the fields on April 5, to elect their flag bearers ahead of the November 8 governorship election in Anambra State

The two political parties parade great men of note in business and politics, who have the capacity to wrestle power from the incumbent, Governor Charles Soludo, come November 8, 2025

Delegates of LP and APC are enjoined to look inward and produce formidable candidates, who have the popularity, goodwill and wealth to wrestle power from the incumbent

As the November 8, 2025, Anambra governorship election approaches, the strongest opposition to Governor Charles Soludo’s re-election bid is expected to come from the Labour Party (LP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Both parties have a significant presence in the state and boast influential figures in politics, commerce, and industry—individuals with the network and resources to challenge the incumbent.

Opposition parties have, for the first in a long while, a good shot at challenging APGA's decade rule.

Source: Facebook

April 5: A defining moment for LP and APC

April 5 will be a crucial day as both parties decide on their flag bearers. The outcome of these primaries will determine whether the LP and APC can break APGA’s nearly two-decade hold on power or allow Soludo to secure another four-year term.

For either party to succeed, they must nominate credible candidates capable of mounting a formidable challenge. A misstep in candidate selection could hand an easy victory to the incumbent.

Aspirants in the race

The APC has seven aspirants, while LP has two, all of whom bring unique strengths to the contest.

APC Aspirants:

Valentine Ozigbo – Former Transcorp CEO, ex-PDP governorship candidate. Obiora Okonkwo – Business magnate, founder of United Nigeria Airlines. Paul Chukwuma – APC founding member, former National Auditor. Chukwuma Umeoji – Former House of Reps member, ex-local government chairman. Johnbosco Onunkwo – Engineer, philanthropist, long-time APC member. Edozie Madu – Former ID party chairman, AUDA-NEPAD member. Nicholas Ukachukwu – Ex-House of Reps member, businessman.

LP Aspirants:

George Moghalu – Former MD of NIWA, veteran politician. John Nwosu – ICT expert, economist, and businessman.

Candidate profiles

George Moghalu (LP)

A veteran politician from Uruagu Nnewi, Moghalu has held various leadership roles, including National Auditor of the APC and Vice Chairman (Southeast) of the ANPP. His philanthropic efforts through the ZIM UZO Foundation have empowered many.

John Nwosu (LP)

An ICT expert and businessman, Nwosu served as the ICT Director of Peter Obi’s 2023 presidential campaign. As CEO of JetLink, he has built a career on innovation and leadership.

Valentine Ozigbo (APC)

A business executive with vast experience in corporate leadership, Ozigbo was the PDP’s 2021 governorship candidate, finishing second to Soludo. After briefly joining the LP to support Peter Obi’s presidential bid, he recently moved to the APC.

Obiora Okonkwo (APC)

Founder of United Nigeria Airlines, Okonkwo is a businessman turned politician with deep ties to the APC. His background in aviation, hospitality, and real estate positions him as a candidate focused on economic transformation.

Paul Chukwuma (APC)

A founding APC member, Chukwuma has played a key role in strengthening the party in Anambra. His political and business experience make him a strong contender.

Chukwuma Umeoji (APC)

A former House of Representatives member and local government chairman, Umeoji brings legislative and administrative experience. He has contested several elections since 1999.

Johnbosco Onunkwo (APC)

A seasoned engineer and philanthropist, Onunkwo has remained a loyal APC member since its formation. His commitment to party-building and grassroots mobilization gives him a strong support base.

Edozie Madu (APC)

A former presidential candidate under the Independent Democrats (ID), Madu has a diverse political history. He was a key campaigner for President Bola Tinubu in 2023.

Nicholas Ukachukwu (APC)

An experienced politician and businessman, Ukachukwu has held positions in the National Assembly and Abuja Municipal Area Council. His focus is on economic development and job creation.

Crucial decision for LP and APC delegates

April 5 presents a historic opportunity for LP and APC delegates. Their choices will shape the future of Anambra State.

For either party to wrest power from APGA, they must elect candidates with vision, competence, and the ability to inspire confidence among voters. The right candidate must not only challenge Soludo’s leadership but also address Anambra’s pressing issues, particularly in public safety, security, and economic development.

With APGA’s long dominance in the state, the battle for Anambra 2025 is shaping up to be one of the most intense political contests in recent history.

Soludo bans clergymen from preaching in marketplaces

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Anambra state governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, had taken a firm stance against roadside preachers using loudspeakers in public spaces, particularly markets, labelling their activities as a source of noise pollution and public disturbance.

The governor announced that violators of the state’s noise pollution regulations would face a hefty fine of ₦500,000.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng