Valentine Ozigbo, a governorship hopeful in Anambra state, on Wednesday, officially left the Labour Party

He announced his resignation from the party in a statement shared on his social media page, accompanied by a video, and added that he had informed Peter Obi about his decision

His departure from the party has fueled speculations ahead of the upcoming elections and rumours suggesting that he may join the All Progressives Congress (APC)

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Valentine Ozigbo, a Labour Party chieftain and a governorship aspirant of the party in the Anambra state governorship election, has dumped the party.

Valentine Ozigbo has resigned from the Labour Party. Photo credit: Valentine Ozigbo, @valentineozigbo

Source: Facebook

Ozigbo resigns from LP, gives reason

He made this known in a statement, accompanied by a video shared on his X page on Wednesday, February 19, 2025.

Ozigbo, an ally of the 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, also contested the state governorship election in 2021 under the Peoples Democratic Party.

Although Ozigbo did not disclose his next line of action, he said he resigned from the party in line with his unwavering commitment to the greater vision for the state.

Speaking further, Ozigbo said Obi was duly informed of his decision as a mark of his deep respect for his leadership and the principles they have shared on this journey.

Ozigbo tweeted:

"My Dear Ndi Anambra,

"A few moments ago, at a State Executive Committee meeting of the Labour Party in Awka, in Anambra State, I formally submitted my resignation letter to my ward’s Chairman.

"My unwavering commitment to the greater vision for our state guides this decision. Before this, His Excellency Peter Obi was duly informed of my decision as a mark of my deep respect for his leadership and the principles we have shared on this journey. I equally notified the National Chairman.

"That is why, after deep reflection and broad consultations, I have chosen to take a different path, one that is not about party lines, but about our people. About progress. About a movement that will bring real transformation to our great state.

"Our work is just beginning. The fire for a better Anambra burns stronger than ever. And together, we will rise, we will build, and we will win."

See the video below:

Read related articles here:

Imo APC spokesperson resigns

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that the publicity secretary of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Imo state, Cajethan Duke, has left his position in the party.

Duke said he decided to resign as the APC spokesperson in Imo after consulting with his family and political associates.

According to Duke, the next line of action is to focus on the broader interest of the people instead of partisan sentiments.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng