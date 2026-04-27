Breaking: Sanwo-Olu Announces His Anointed Successor Ahead of 2027 Elections

Babajide Sanwo-Olu endorsed his deputy Obafemi Hamzat as his preferred successor for the 2027 Lagos governorship race

Stakeholders including Musiliu Obanikoro and Ganiyu Solomon reached a consensus backing Hamzat after a closed-door meeting in Lagos

Sanwo-Olu praised Hamzat’s loyalty and experience while acknowledging Bola Ahmed Tinubu for shaping their political journey

Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has formally endorsed his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, as his preferred successor for the 2027 governorship election.

The announcement followed a closed-door meeting held at Lagos House, Marina, where Hamzat presented his intention to contest before members of the State Executive Council and key leaders of the ruling party.

Sanwo-Olu Announces His Anointed Successor Ahead of 2027 Elections

Source: Getty Images

Stakeholders endorse Hamzat after consultative meeting

The meeting, which also had in attendance members of the Governor’s Advisory Council, including Musiliu Obanikoro and Ganiyu Solomon, ended with what the governor described as a consensus among stakeholders, Channels Television reported.

Speaking to journalists after the session, Sanwo-Olu said the endorsement reflected a shared position among party leaders present.

“We just received Mr Deputy, who had come with a very powerful delegation of our leaders in the state to inform us of his intention to contest for the seat of the governorship position of the state.

“It was unanimous with all of us to say that Mr Deputy Governor is a man who is fit and well-prepared for this job. He is a man who knows where all the rooms in the house are," the governor said.

Sanwo-Olu highlights Hamzat’s track record

Sanwo-Olu pointed to his working relationship with Hamzat over the past seven years, describing him as a dependable partner in governance, Punch reported.

“He is a man who has worked with me at the highest level of integrity, loyalty, commitment, support, and so I feel personally honoured and privileged that he has given me this honour to inform me,” he added.

The governor also acknowledged the role of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in shaping their political journey.

“We thank our father, our leader, Mr President, who saw the vision… that long run is what is already being manifested here today,” he said.

Hamzat described as ready to lead Lagos

Reinforcing his support, Sanwo-Olu described his deputy as fully prepared to assume leadership of the state.

“This is a deputy governor that is worth a governor from day one, this is a man that has been built for this job, and we believe that he deserves to be given a chance to go and run this state,” he stated.

He added that the endorsement followed broad consultations and agreement among party stakeholders.

“It’s been a very warm family meeting, and at the end of the day, it was unanimous that Mr Deputy Governor is fit, ready, well baked… for this job,” he said.

The endorsement is seen as an early indication of political alignment within the ruling party in Lagos State, as preparations gradually begin ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Speaker Obasa names next gov of Lagos

Mudashiru Obasa, the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, has said that the deputy governor of the state, Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, is the "next governor of Lagos state."

Obasa, who was recently said to be nursing a governorship ambition, stated that he had just returned from Abuja, suggesting he had met with President Bola Tinubu and that the conversation remained the same.

Source: Legit.ng