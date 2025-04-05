About 1,630 accredited delegates convened in Awka, Anambra state, for the APC governorship primary, countering claims that the process had stalled

As of Saturday evening, voting preparations were in full swing, with only four of the original seven aspirants still in the race

The election committee, led by Cross River Governor Senator Bassey Otu, met with sub-committees to ensure a seamless exercise

Awka, Anambra state - Around 1,630 accredited delegates have gathered in Awka, the Anambra State capital, to elect the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), contrary to reports in some sections of the media suggesting otherwise.

Legit.ng gathers that most of the delegates had been accredited by Saturday evening, April 5, as preparations progressed for the commencement of voting at the Dr. Dora Akunyili Women Development Centre.

Anambra 2025: Four aspirants set to slug it out

Out of the seven aspirants who initially obtained nomination forms to contest the party’s ticket, only four remained in the race as of 7pm.

The remaining contenders are: Hon. Nicolas Ukachukwu, Chief Valentine Ozigbo, Engr. Johnbosco Onunkwo, and Mr. Edozie Madu.

Three aspirants, Hon. Chukwuma Umoeji, Sir Paul Chukwuma, and Prof. Obiora Okonkwo, have formally withdrawn from the race, according to official statements released by their respective campaign teams.

Committee chair holds strategy sessions

Earlier in the day, the chairman of the APC Anambra Governorship Primary Election Committee and Governor of Cross River state, Senator Bassey Otu, held multiple meetings with various sub-committees to ensure a smooth and credible primary process.

There is reportedly a calm atmosphere as delegates were seen entering the premises in an orderly fashion, while security personnel were stationed at strategic points to maintain order and safety.

