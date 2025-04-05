Chukwuma Umeoji has pulled out of the 2025 Anambra state governorship primary election

Umeoji is a governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), an opposition party in the prominent southeast state

Legit.ng reports that the primary election scheduled to be held in Anambra state on Saturday, April 5, has withdrawn from the race

Awka, Anambra state - Umeoji Chukwuma, a governorship aspirant in the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election scheduled to be held in Anambra state on Saturday, April 5, has withdrawn from the race.

As reported by The Nation, in his resignation letter dated Thursday, April 3, and addressed to the APC ward chairman in Umueri Ward 2, Anambra East local government area (LGA), Chukwuma said he was stepping down to build a broader political movement in the state.

The Punch also noted the update.

He said:

”Mr President (Bola Ahmed Tinubu) is not the problem of APC, but some of the unprogressive elements who don’t want the party to move forward.

“I’ve resigned from the party by tendering my letter to the ward chairman of the party. For now, I want to rest, having built the party for many years.

“This decision was made in good faith following consultations with my supporters across the state."

Legit.ng reports that Chukwuma was among the seven aspirants who bought the APC’s N40 million nomination form and were screened by the party ahead of the primaries.

Other aspirants include Obiora Okonkwo, Nicholas Ukachukwu, Johnbosco Onunkwo, Valentine Ozigbo, and Edozie Madu.

The APC had adopted an indirect primary to select the party’s flagbearer in the November 2025 Anambra state governorship election.

Ajibola Basiru, the APC national secretary, disclosed that indirect primary was adopted to ensure a more inclusive and streamlined process.

APC reacts to Chukwuma's decision in Anambra

Meanwhile, in a statement signed by Felix Morka, APC's national spokesperson, the party thanked Chukwuma for his “dedicated support” in Anambra state and at the national level.

Morka said:

“It is our hope that Rt. Hon. Umeoji will do all in his power to support and work for the victory of the eventual gubernatorial flag bearer of our great party in the November 8, 2025 Anambra state gubernatorial election."

