A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Francis Okoye, said the party is ready for the November 8 governorship election

Okoye said Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo should be afraid because of the APC heavyweight politicians who have declared interest in the governorship election

During an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, Okokye describe Soludo as the "underperforming, outgoing governor and the grammar-speaking Governor without action”

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - The convener of APC South-East Coalition, Francis Okoye, said the All Progressives Congress (APC) is battle-ready to face Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo in the November 5th governorship election in Anambra state.

Okoye said the APC is stronger than ever before to wrestle power from Soludo.

Okoye said Governor Chukwuma Soludo is a "grammar-speaking Governor without action.” Photo credit: @CCSoludo

Source: Facebook

He said Governor Soludo has underperformed and he is a grammar-speaking governor without action.

The APC chieftain stated this during an exclusive chat with Legit.ng on Saturday, January 25, 2025.

“APC in Anambra today is stronger than ever before to restore power from the underperforming, outgoing governor, Professor Charles Chukuma Soludo, the grammar-speaking Governor without action.”

He said political heavy in Anambra state has been defecting to the APC and declaring their intention to take over power from Soludo.

Okoye said Professor Obiorah Okonkwo, the MD of United Nigeria Airline, just joined the APC from PDP and he declared interest in running for the governorship.

“Prince Nicola Ukachuku Ikukuoma also declared to run for governorship in APC Anambra. We equally have Mr Chukuma Nwaoji, a former member of House of Representative who has equally declared.”

He said Engineer Johnbosco Onunkwo and Sir Paul Chukwuma made up the five politicians who have declared their interest.

"Ikukuoma was the first Igbo man to be elected Chairman of Abuja Area Municipal Council (AMAC). He was the first Igbo man to run for House of Representatives in the AMAC federal constituency, and he won, that was 1999."

The APC chieftain said those who have shown interest are well qualified in terms of competence, grassroots presence etc to match the Soludo if APGA finally gives him the governorship ticket.

He assured that the APC Anambra state is more than ever ready to battle it out with any party, be it APGA, YPP or LP in the November 8 gubernatorial election.

According to Okoye, the APC governorship aspirants are grounded in Anambra, Igbo, and Nigerian politics

“All these people I have mentioned who have declared to run for governorship of Anambra state come November 5th, during our March 29 2025 primaries were grounded, and have all the capacity, competence, and grassroots reach to match anybody that APGA or any other party can bring.”

Legit.ng recalls that Okoye said Saturday, November 8, 2025, is the fixed date for the sack of Governor Soludo.

He explained the strategy the APC has adopted to take over power from Governor Soludo and the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

Okoye said Anambra state under Soludo is the worst secure state in the whole of Nigeria and South Saharan Africa.

Anambra 2025: Former Abuja LG chairman joins APC

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ikukuoma joined the APC in Anambra state.

The former AMAC chairman and former member of the Federal House of Representatives declared his intention to contest for the Anambra governorship election.

The Osumenyi APC Ward 1 Chairman, Hon. Ikechukwu Onyeka, welcomed Ukachukwu into the APC in the Nnewi South local government.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng