Seven influential politicians have emerged as the frontrunners for the Anambra gubernatorial ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Legit.ng recalls that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said the Anambra governorship election will be held on Saturday, November 8, 2025.

According to Felix Morka, the party’s national publicity secretary, the aspirants cleared by the committee headed by Ibrahim Shema, a former Katsina state governor, included Paul Chukwuma and Obiora Okonkwo.

Others, he said, were Nicholas Ukachukwu, Chukwuma Umeoji, Valentine Ozigbo, Johnbosco Onunkwo and Edozie Madu, PremiumTimes reported.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported that the aspirants are to contest for the party’s ticket at its governorship primary election slated for Saturday, April 5, 2025, and a strong candidate will emerge as the flagbearer for the much-talked-about Anambra election.

This article by Legit.ng presents a brief profile of the key contenders that might likely succeed Governor Charles Chukwuma Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

1. Valentine Ozigbo

The first man on the list is Valentine Ozigbo. He is a former banker, ex-CEO of Transcorp Plc and one of Nigeria’s leading business conglomerates.

Valentine Ozigbo, an ally of the 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate Peter Obi, also contested the state governorship election in 2021 under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), where he lost to Governor Soludo.

He recently resigned from the Labour Party and moved to the All Progressives Congress (APC). A decision he noted was in line with his unwavering commitment to the greater vision for Anambra state.

2. Obiora Okonkwo

Obiora Okonkwo is the chairman of United Nigeria Airlines, who has positioned himself as a business-minded leader that wants to transform Anambra into a hub for investment.

The highly decorated and awarded aspirant boasts of an impressive educational background, with a first-class degree in Economics and Management of National Economy and a Doctor of Philosophy in Political Science from the Russian Academy of Science.

3. Johnbosco Obinna Onunkwo

Also on the list is Johnbosco Obinna Onunkwo, a seasoned engineer and oil & gas expert.

As reported by BusinessDay, Onunkwo has carved a niche for himself in the business world as he is often described as a problem-solver who understands the role of strategic planning in governance.

In his move to succeed Governor Soludo, Onunkwo began a campaign that is centered on what he calls “precision engineering in leadership,” a philosophy that prioritises careful planning, infrastructure development, and efficient governance.

4. Paul Chukwuma

Paul Chukwuma is a former APC national auditor and indigene of Ihiala, Anambra state.

He is an experienced politician who boasts of a background in business and education.

As the Pro-Chancellor of Olivia University in Burundi, Chukwuma brings a mix of academia and business strategy to the Anambra gubernatorial race.

5. Chukwuma Umeoji

Often described as a seasoned businessman and politician, Chukwuma Umeoji is famous for his contributions to both the private and public sectors.

Umeoji is the founder and managing director of Bantu Nigeria Limited and Harvestech Nigeria Limited.

Umeoji served as the representative for Aguata Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives during the 2007, 2011 and 2019 - 2023 legislative periods.

But in the 2021 Anambra gubernatorial elections, he emerged as a factional candidate for APGA.

6. Prince Dr. Nicholas Ukachukwu (Ikukuoma)

Nicholas Ukachukwu is also in the race to battle for the APC governorship ticket.

Ikukuoma, as he is fondly called, is the former chairman of the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC).

He represented the Bwari Abuja Municipal Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives from 1999 to 2003 and delivered infrastructure, youth empowerment, and rural development

In 2021, Ukachukwu contested the Anambra state gubernatorial election under the platform of APGA. Despite his efforts, he was not successful in securing the governorship.

7. Edozie Madu

A businessman and legal practitioner turned politician, Edozie Madu is a prominent member of the APC. He hails from Owelle Ezukalla in Orumba South local government area of Anambra.

He was the presidential candidate of the Independent Democrats (ID) party in the 2019 general elections.

In 2021, Senator Orji Kalu lauded Chief Madu as a progressive politician, seasoned administrator, and philanthropist of repute.

Meanwhile, the APC national chairman, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has said Anambra is not making the expected progress under the leadership of APGA.

Ganduje, the former Kano state governor, maintained that Anambra state was trapped and had failed to transit because APGA as a party had refused to grow, hence, the APC will take over the state in 2025.

How APC will sack Soludo

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that an APC chieftain, Francis Okoye, reacted to the announced date for the 2025 Anambra governorship election.

Okoye said Saturday, November 8, 2025, is the fixed date for the sack of Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo.

He explained the strategy the APC has adopted to take over power from Governor Soludo and the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

