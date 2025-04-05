Governor Chukwuma Soludo was affirmed as the APGA candidate for the 2025 Anambra governorship election during a delegate gathering in Awka

Chief George Muoghalu emerged as the Labour Party (LP) flagbearer after polling 575 votes at the party’s primary, also held in Awka

INEC officials were present to monitor both party primaries ahead of the November 8, 2025 governorship election

Awka, Anambra state - The incumbent Governor of Anambra State, Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, has been affirmed as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) ahead of the November 8, 2025 election in the state.

The affirmation took place on Saturday at the Alex Ekwueme Square in Awka, where party delegates unanimously endorsed Soludo’s candidacy.

Soludo, Muoghalu emerge as APGA, LP candidates for 2025 Anambra governorship election

Source: Twitter

Speaking after his confirmation, Soludo expressed gratitude to the party for its unwavering support, pledging to continue his administration’s development-focused agenda.

“I am deeply humbled by this endorsement. APGA is a movement, not just a party, and I will continue to deliver the dividends of democracy to our people,” Soludo said.

Muoghalu clinches Labour Party ticket

In a parallel development, Chief George Muoghalu, former Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), emerged as the governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP) during the party’s primary held at Finotel Hotel, Awka.

Muoghalu secured 575 delegate votes to clinch the ticket. His only challenger, John Nwosu, had withdrawn from the contest earlier on Saturday, yet still garnered 19 votes.

Reacting to his victory, Muoghalu said the party’s trust in him would not be misplaced.

“This is a defining moment for Anambra. I thank our party members for this trust, and I assure you, together, we will build a prosperous and inclusive state,” he stated.

INEC monitors both primaries

Officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) were present at both the APGA and LP primary election venues to observe the process.

The emergence of Soludo and Muoghalu sets the stage for a high-stakes governorship race as Anambra gears up for a crucial election that could reshape the political future of the state.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng