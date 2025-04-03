The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has rejected the petition to recall Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduagaha from the senate

INEC said the petition to recall the Kogi Central Senator has not met the requirement of Section 69(a) of the Constitution

In a short statement issued on Thursday, April 3, INEC promised to provide a more detailed statement shortly

FCT, Abuja - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said the petition for the recall of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduagaha has not met the requirement of Section 69(a) of the Constitution.

Senator Akpoti-Uduagaha represents Kogi Central in the 10th National Assembly.

INEC says the petition to recall Senator Natasha Akpto-Uduagaha has not met Constitutional requirements. Photo credit: Natasha H Akpoti

INEC made this known in a short statement issued via its X handle @inecnigeria on Thursday, April 3, 2025.

“The petition for the recall of the Senator representing the Kogi Central Senatorial District has not met the requirement of Section 69(a) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended).

“Detailed statement shortly.”

Nigerians react as INEC rejects petition to recall Natasha

@AaJessehalliday

"Finally, the Name Yakubu is not disappointing us.. Nigerians need something to believe in right now. INEC must write their wrongs, If Senator Natasha is the 1st step, it's a good thing."

@Sirkay3024

There is no way it would meet the requirements unless INEC decides to be criminal.

@Alphamale1872

"You already knew it was a sham. Now, this is not enough.

"The world knows that signatures were forged, which amounts to identity theft, which is a crime under our laws.

"You have to hold any individual who represented that recall process responsible, hand them over to the authorities and let them explain how they gathered signatures of unsuspecting citizens, just to push a selfish and devilish agenda.

"It would be a r@pe of our laws if nothing is done regarding the forged signatures; it would set a wrong precedent which would be injurious to upholding the laws protecting personal data in Nigeria.

"INEC needs to take a step further; if not, you will start receiving recall petitions every day."

@sirjokesinfo

I hope tomorrow you guys will not come out and say, it has met the requirements just like the last time.

@davidoghe

Good one. Let's hope this is a sign of accountability on your side. We have trust issues with you, but we appreciate the transparency on this one.

@ofodumegwu

History will be remembered today. Can you proceed to hand them over to law enforcement agents for fraud?

Legit.ng also reported that Kogi's commissioner for Information, Kingsley Fanwo, reacted to Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan's homecoming rally.

The Kogi Central senator proceeded with her rally despite the ban placed on rallies and public gatherings by the Kogi state government.

Fanwo said the security agencies do not need Governor Usman Ahmed Ododo to tell them what to do after Akpoti-Uduaghan violated the ban placed on rallies and public gathering.

Primate Ayodele Sends Strong Message to Natasha

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Primate Elijah Babatunde Ayodele, dropped a piece of advice regarding the feud between Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan and Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

Legit.ng reports that the controversy began when Akpoti-Uduaghan accused Akpabio of making inappropriate advances towards her during a visit to his home in Uyo, Akwa Ibom.

In a video seen by Legit.ng, Primate Ayodele, famous for issuing prophecies, told the suspended federal lawmaker what to do regarding the claims against Akpabio and her removal from power

