As the drumbeat of the 2027 election continues to roll louder, the political landscape is undergoing dramatic realignments

Several opposition figures, especially from the south-south geo-political zone, are gravitating toward the ruling APC

A pastor, Ferdinand Nwojeh, waded in and asserted that the new APC members would turn out to betray President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

FCT, Abuja - Pastor Ferdinand Nwojeh has predicted massive "betrayals" in the 2027 election.

In a message shared on his known YouTube page on Sunday, June 8, sighted by Legit.ng, Pastor Nwojeh cautioned President Bola Tinubu on his endorsement by the All Progressives Congres (APC) governors, citing a similar incident ahead of the 2015 elections when 22 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) declared their support for then-President Goodluck Jonathan.

Pastor Ferdinand Nwojeh explains that politicians defecting to the APC will betray President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 election.

Nwojeh noted that Jonathan lost his re-election bid to Muhammadu Buhari of the APC despite the endorsement by 22 PDP governors.

Recall in May, 22 APC governors adopted Tinubu as the party’s candidate for the 2027 elections.

Commenting on endorsements by 'pro-Tinubu' politicians, the cleric projected:

“There shall be a lot of betrayals in this coming election. Look at it: defectionists (sic), people from PDP and other parties are defecting to APC. But The Lord is saying ‘they are all betrayals’.”

The cleric made a flashback to 2015, saying the Nigerian leader at the time, Goodluck Jonathan, had the backing of PDP governors, yet “they all betrayed him”.

Pastor Nwojeh added:

“It is only God that is going to determine what is going to happen in the 2027 presidential election.”

The video, titled 'Prophecy for Nigeria 2027 election', can be watched below:

Legit.ng reports that Delta state, a longtime PDP stronghold, was shaken in April when Governor Sheriff Oborevwori announced his defection to the ruling APC.

Ifeanyi Okowa, the former vice presidential candidate in the last election, and the entire leadership of the party in the state also defected to the APC.

The defection ended PDP’s 26-year control of the oil-rich South-south state.

In the same vein, Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom state officially announced his defection from the PDP to the APC.

Speaking on Friday, June 6, in Uyo, the state capital, Eno said the decision followed three months of extensive consultations with key political stakeholders across the state.

The membership tsunami raiding the PDP appears set for Rivers, Bayelsa, and Cross River.

With one-too-many party grievances yet unresolved and 2027 political calculations on overdrive, there is a growing concern about what becomes of the opposition party in the south-south region.

Amid the defections, opposition figures like Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi are working towards democratically displacing President Tinubu in the 2027 election.

