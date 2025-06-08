The Lagos state government has warned against a planned nationwide protest coinciding with the 2025 Democracy Day celebration

Anti-government forces had announced a nationwide protest scheduled for Thursday, June 12

However, the governor of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, questioned the motive behind the protest, suggesting that it was 'ill-timed'

Ikoyi, Lagos state - Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state on Sunday, June 8, has advised Lagosians to distance themselves from any planned protest against the government of President Bola Tinubu.

Legit.ng had reported in May that the #EndBadGovernance movement announced its plan to stage protests across Nigeria on Thursday, June 12.

Sanwo-Olu warns against planned June 12 protest in Lagos and other major states. Photo credit: @jidesanwoolu

Source: Twitter

June 12 is Democracy Day in Nigeria, a national public holiday, commemorating the 1993 presidential election that was annulled by the military. The election was won by Moshood Abiola (of blessed memory), a popular entrepreneur.

On May 29, 2025, Hassan Soweto, one of the leaders of the EndBadGovernance movement, announced the imminent protest at a press conference in Lagos state.

According to Soweto, the demonstration is aimed at expressing dissatisfaction with the Bola Tinubu administration over its economic reforms "which have triggered hardship".

Soweto posited that the removal of subsidy and unification of the naira have adversely affected the economy, pushing many citizens into hardship.

But reacting after he met with President Tinubu alongside the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC), the highest decision-making body of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos, Sanwo-Olu advised Nigerian youths and other individuals planning to stage protests over the purported hardship being experienced by Nigerians to retrace their steps.

He said:

“We are hearing people say on June 12, they want to protest. We want to use this opportunity to address them. What would be the basis? We are engaging them; we are talking to them. ‘To do what?’ In two years, give this president enough more time. The economy as you can see has made a positive bend. And all we need to do is to continue to wish him well and see those effects become reality. The cost of goods, the cost of living, security of lives and property.”

Legit.ng recalls that in August 2024, protests erupted in multiple cities across Nigeria as frustrated citizens took to the streets, voicing their anger over alleged increasing hunger and “bad governance.”

The demonstrations, dubbed "10 days of rage", were part of a larger wave of unrest spreading across Africa in places such as Kenya, Uganda, Ghana and Nigeria.

The demonstrations spiralled out of control in parts of the country, including the northern Yobe and Kano states where authorities declared a 24-hour curfew as private and public properties were looted in chaotic scenes that also saw many vehicles burned.

The following month, at least 10 people who took part in the protests were charged with treason and other serious offences at the federal high court in the capital, Abuja.

All of the accused pleaded not guilty.

Anti-government protesters may converge again in Lagos and the capital, Abuja, on June 12, 2025. Photo credit: Adekunle Ajayi/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

The protests turned violent in some places as protesters clashed with security forces leaving at least seven dead, according to police, though rights groups put the death toll at 23.

In November 2024, it emerged that some minors of northern extraction who participated in the EndBadGovernance protest were arrested and incarcerated. Following public outcry, President Tinubu ordered their release.

The presidential directive was disclosed by Mohammed Idris, the minister of information and national orientation, while briefing State House correspondents after meeting with the president.

Sanwo-Olu's video can be watched in full below:

Tinubu finally forgives Sanwo-Olu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu declared that he had forgiven Sanwo-Olu.

Tinubu said he was no longer angry with the Lagos state governor, declaring, “It’s all over now; all is forgiven.”

Tinubu and Sanwo-Olu were reportedly not on good terms since the impeachment of Mudashiru Obasa as Lagos assembly speaker.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng