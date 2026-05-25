Music executive Don Jazzy stated he sometimes feels connected to different African countries, including Ghana, South Africa, and Uganda

The Mavin Records boss joked that he may travel to East Africa in search of a wife after not finding one in Nigeria

The producer, who was once married, says he is currently focused on self-development and personal growth

Music executive and Mavin Records founder Don Jazzy has stated that he may extend his search for a life partner beyond Nigeria.

The 43-year-old producer made the remark during an Instagram exchange with fans.

It all began when a fan described Don Jazzy as an “African treasure,” suggesting that he no longer belongs to Nigerians alone.

Don Jazzy stated he sometimes feels connected to different African countries, including Ghana, South Africa, and Uganda. Photos: Don Jazzy.

Source: Instagram

Responding in his usual humorous tone, the music executive agreed, saying he often feels emotionally connected to several African countries, including Ghana, South Africa, and Uganda.

Don Jazzy went on to tease fans about possibly relocating his search for a partner.

“I heard that the babes there are nice… maybe I should come to Uganda since I did not find a wife in Nigeria. Maybe I should go and find a wife in Uganda or Tanzania,” he said.

Some fans encouraged him to consider his options abroad, while others insisted that “Nigeria still has eligible wives for him,” flooding comment sections with suggestions and matchmaking attempts.

Don Jazzy had previously spoken about his past marriage to Michelle Jackson, which took place when he was 20 years old.

The union lasted about two years before it ended.

He has since admitted that his intense focus on music played a role in the breakdown of the relationship, a reflection he has shared publicly in past interviews.

Also, in previous conversations, Don Jazzy has explained that he is currently focused on personal growth and self-development, suggesting that marriage is not something he is rushing into.

Don Jazzy names his best singer

Legit.ng recalls that Don Jazzy recently declared who he considers the finest and most complete musician in the country

The Mavin Records boss made this revelation while speaking on the Crea8torium podcast, where he praised alternative rock singer Johnny Drille for his unmatched talent and versatility.

Don Jazzy explained that Johnny Drille stands apart from everyone else in the Nigerian music industry, describing him as a rare kind of artist who can do it all.

Don Jazzy says that he may travel to East Africa in search of a wife after not finding one in Nigeria. Photo: Don Jazzy.

Source: Instagram

Don Jazzy speaks on Davido's future in music

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Don Jazzy revealed that he foresaw Davido's immense success from their first meeting.

During a conversation on the Zero Condition podcast, the Mavin boss recalled a SoundCity broadcast from years ago, where he declared his admiration for Davido's debut track, noting that his dual abilities in production and singing, while predicting that he would become the next Don Jazzy.

The music producer emphasised that Davido's relevance stems from his undeniable work ethic and genuine dedication to music, pointing fans to the singer's social media profiles to witness his relentless drive and unmatched passion for music despite having enough family wealth to fly private jets.

Source: Legit.ng