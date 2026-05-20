Kwara governor AbdulRazaq has endorsed Yahaya Seriki for the 2027 governorship amid APC internal power moves

Party source linked the endorsement to efforts to weaken Senator Saliu Mustapha’s rising influence in the state

The governor has said the decision followed consultations and is aimed at strengthening party unity ahead of primaries

Fresh details have emerged on why Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq backed Yahaya Seriki for the 2027 governorship race in Kwara state.

Mustapha faces new pressure as AbdulRazaq moves in Seriki’s favour in Kwara. Photo: RealMallamSaliu, InsideIlorin_NG, RealRahamanAA

Source: Twitter

Party source who spoke to Legit.ng described the move as a strategic attempt to stop Senator Saliu Mustapha’s rising influence within the Kwara All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a statement Legit.ng obtained from the Governor’s aide on Tuesday afternoon, March 19, AbdulRazaq said the endorsement followed “extensive consultations with party structures and leadership.”

It added that Seriki possessed the political capacity and grassroots support needed to lead the state.

The governor, who described Seriki as “young, pro-people, astute, and broad-minded,” noted that he had made “profound investments in and extensive goodwill among the people of Kwara State.”

“I have no doubt about his capacity and that his choice is appropriate for the people of our state at this time.”

AbdulRazaq, however, maintained that his endorsement would not stop other aspirants from contesting in the APC governorship primaries scheduled for Thursday, May 21, 2026.

“While this does not in any way preclude all other aspirants from contesting in the primaries, I urge members and leaders to affirm the choice of Seriki as our candidate for cohesion, unity, and continuous success of the party,” he added.

Attempting to calm possible tensions within the party, he said the endorsement was not aimed at discrediting other aspirants.

“The choice of Amb. Yahaya Seriki is neither a disapproval of any of our eminently qualified aspirants nor a whimsical attempt to delegitimise the noble aspirations of our people,” the statement read.

Abuja moves boost Seriki’s APC visibility

The endorsement comes amid growing political visibility for Seriki in national APC circles. Recently, the businessman and politician reportedly expanded his political and business influence in Abuja by opening the Kursi Group office in the Federal Capital Territory, an event attended by political associates and APC stakeholders.

Seriki has also been linked to the pro-Tinubu political support platform, the City Boy Movement, which has intensified mobilisation ahead of the 2027 elections.

An aide to Seriki, who spoke on the development, said the endorsement reflected “the confidence reposed in him by party leaders and stakeholders across Kwara State.”

“Ambassador Yahaya Seriki remains committed to grassroots politics, youth empowerment, and sustaining the developmental strides of the AbdulRazaq administration.”

Kwara succession battle intensifies after AbdulRazaq’s Seriki endorsement. Photo: DOlusegun

Source: Twitter

The aide added that Seriki’s recent engagements in Abuja, including activities around the Kursi Group and political mobilisation structures, were “part of broader efforts to strengthen economic opportunities and political participation among young Nigerians.”

Insider reveals politics behind Seriki’s endorsement push

Meanwhile, a party chieftain told Legit.ng that Governor AbdulRazaq’s endorsement of Seriki was “a calculated political move aimed at weakening the growing influence of Senator Saliu Mustapha within the party.”

“There has been a silent political rivalry between the governor and Senator Saliu Mustapha in recent months, and this endorsement is seen by many insiders as an attempt to bury Mustapha’s political prominence ahead of 2027,” the party source said.

The source added that despite the governor’s public backing of Seriki, other aspirants were not backing down from the race.

Legit.ng gathered that Senator Mustapha is not giving up on his ambition and is banking on his relationship with Senate President Godswill Akpabio to strengthen his chances at the national level.

Other prominent aspirants, including the Senator representing Kwara Central, Senator Mustapha, and former Kwara APC Chairman, Bashir Bolarinwa, are expected to intensify efforts to secure the party’s governorship ticket ahead of the APC primary scheduled for Thursday.

Ilorin emirate moves to reconcile leaders

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that the Ilorin Emirate Political Advisory Council initiated reconciliation efforts between Kwara governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq and Senator Saliu Mustapha ahead of the 2027 elections.

The council, which said the intervention followed an emergency meeting at the Emir of Ilorin’s palace, noted that earlier mediation efforts by religious and traditional leaders would be strengthened to restore unity between both political figures.

Source: Legit.ng